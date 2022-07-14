The 24th Annual Blueberry Festival in Mifflinburg is bigger and bluer this year, with more blueberry favorites than ever before. Featuring music, food, fun, games, artisans and crafters, and of course — all things blueberry, the all-day event will be held Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St.
Sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association (MHRA) and many others, this year’s festival provides entertainment with the sounds of The Michael Christopher Band, Michael Alexander, Lewisburg-based Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks and, closing out the evening, Seldom Said No, a progressive, hard-driving bluegrass project based out of Harrisburg.
Maintaining a keen ear and appreciation for bluegrass standards and old-time music, Seldom Said No’s Tanner Bingaman said the band refuses to box themselves into traditional roles. Seldom Said No was selected as Central PA’s bluegrass band of the year by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame for 2022, following their 2021 self-titled release.
Musically influenced by Bill Monroe and Big Gorgeous, Seldom Said No is comprised of Mifflinburg singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bingaman on banjo, affectionately known as Tanjo; Daniel Braught on guitar; Jan Nawa on upright bass; and TJ Enderlein on mandolin.
“One cold, rainy evening, Dan and Jan took shelter under the same pay-phone booth,” Bingaman said. “When they emerged, they were inseparable and playing bluegrass music.”
Since adding Bingaman and Enderlein, the band has grown in popularity, performing live at the Hershey Theatre earlier this year. The band now focuses on original music and over the next few months, Seldom Said No will appear throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. But for now, Bingaman, along with his bandmates, hopes to put on a memorable show for his hometown.
“We’ll get in there and try to remember the basics and keep our feet moving,” Bingaman said.
Blue River Soul, featuring singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Karen Meeks, will take the stage at 2:30 p.m., performing songs from a variety of recording artists.
These Pennsylvania-based musicians have decades of experience, performing a wide variety of songs from the American Songbook, 1920s, ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s through today. In addition to Meeks, Blue River Soul includes Ted Dicola (saxophones, b flat clarinet, flute, and background vocals), Chris Minnich (drums, percussion, lead and background vocals), and Rick Findlay (keyboards, lead vocals, and sound).
Originally from Staten Island, New York, Meeks has been writing melodies and lyrics in her head since she was 7-years-old. She has been singing even longer than that. She wrote her first lyric while her sister played the hymns from the hymnal on their piano.
“As a child, I listened to all styles of music because of my wonderfully diverse parents,” she said. “I was exposed to everything from easy listening music on WMMU to the Grand Ole Opry thanks to my father; and from my mom I heard Joe Tex and classical music pieces that would mesmerize me for hours. Go figure that I write music in all genres. I am blessed!”
Blue River Soul plays music across the spectrum of genres and marries the sounds together with the stories they tell, spreading love and connecting with people. The songs they choose are purposeful — songs that will make you feel at home.
“Blue River Soul’s music is warm and welcoming, a little loud at times, quiet and moving, soul stirring, and a downright party in the backyard at some moments,” Meeks said. “We leave you wanting more and feeling like you can pass that love onto someone else who needs it. This band works because no matter how different we are, we have a common ground that is our belief in great music, greater friends, and a message of unity in the community that spreads love to everyone!”
Blue River Soul plays a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements and they have played at other events that have been sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association, including the Wine, Blues and Brews Festival and the Christkindl Market.
“We’ll perform a variety of songs that will be sure to entertain the crowd. Our unique style of performing will keep the crowd engaged,” she said. “We are dynamic in our stage presence.”
Meeks said they want to play music that is tuneful, fun, and enjoyable to listen to by all ages and that is just what they will do for the multi-generational crowd at the Mifflinburg Blueberry Festival.
“Music is a powerful tool when we sing and dance together,” she said. “We especially enjoy songs that have lyrics with an uplifting message. We want to spread our music because it has the ability to spread the feeling of love and togetherness.”