MIFFLINBURG — The public is invited to enjoy food, games, entertainment, and of course fireworks at the Fourth of July Celebration in Mifflinburg on Tuesday. The celebration has been a popular event in the borough for over half a century; this year will be the 51st annual.
Traditionally hosted by the Fourth of July Committee, this year the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association has stepped in to help keep it going by organizing the vendors and entertainment.
“Obviously, an event like this is vital to our community, and we felt a responsibility to make sure that it continues,” said Heidi Criswell, MHRA executive director.
This year, the celebration will contain much of what it always has in past years, with a few changes. For instance, while Recreation performed for many years at the event, they have since disbanded. So, Criswell said the featured evening entertainment in the gazebo in the park, before the fireworks, will be Lucky Afternoon Band.
Dave Stamm, of Lucky Afternoon, said that while the band has never played at the Fourth of July Celebration, they are looking forward to being back in that area.
“We are very excited to once again entertain many of the local followers and fans who supported us over the many years we played the Mifflinburg Hose Company Carnival,” he said.
According to Stamm, they enjoy playing fan favorites like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” with the fiddle and “Tequila” featuring their saxophone player. They also perform plenty of 70s and 80s rock. Stamm said they love to see their listeners dancing and enjoying the music at all of their indoor and outdoor venues.
On Tuesday, he said they plan to perform a few patriotic tunes and honor veterans with a salute, in addition to performing a variety of oldies, country, and rock-n-roll selections.
Fireworks will be at 9:45 p.m., sponsored by the Mifflinburg Fourth of July Committee and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
A 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration can be completed online, or participants can register the day of the event from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. A Children’s Fun Run will also be held, beginning at 8:50 a.m. for children 5 and under; 9:05 a.m. for ages 6 and 7; and 9:15 a.m. for ages 8 and 9. Registration will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
A Tennis Tournament, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, will begin at 9 a.m. for singles 16 years and older, and for adult singles and open doubles, at the Second Street Courts.
A Pet Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will form at 10:30 a.m. at Eighth Street, and will progress to the Rail Trail, then Fifth Street, and end at the park.
This year, a chicken barbecue will be hosted by the Mifflinburg Hose Company (formerly one was offered by the Kiwanis Club). Food will begin being served at 11 a.m.
Visitors that day can also enjoy horseshoe and quoit pitching.
Children’s games for ages 10 and younger will be held at 1:30 p.m. Registration begins at 1 p.m.
This year, the evening festival will begin at 3 p.m. — a little earlier than usual — and will continue until 10 p.m. The festival will include Bingo, food, and games, as well as live entertainment by Just Folk at 4 p.m., and Lucky Afternoon at 7:15 and 9 p.m.
Criswell said the festival will also feature school, church, and scout groups, as well as nonprofit organizations serving food and offering games. The Buggy Museum will host Bingo at the main pavilion. Games will include soda pitch, dunk tank, dime pitch, and more. The Boy Scouts will be offering the children’s games in the park during the afternoon.
The celebration is possible with the support of Mifflinburg Bank, Iddings Quarry, Carriage Corner Restaurant, and various other area businesses.
MHRA’s next major event will be the 25th annual Blueberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 15 at the Mifflinburg Community Park. The event will include games, food, music, and a variety of blueberry desserts.