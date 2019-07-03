Looking for Fourth of July fun in the Valley? Watch for ponies in pet parades, turtles in training and Old Glory being passed from person to person.
Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg’s 48th Fourth of July Celebration starts today at 8 a.m. and opens, as it has for 35 years, with the Annual 5K race that draws runners of all stripes to jaunt through the borough and its killer Green Ridge hill. The event has become something to look forward to for both runners and onlookers.
“I am always very pleased with the crowds out to support the runners,” said Jeff Mensch, chairman of the Fourth of July Committee, noting how appreciated the support can be when facing the long uphill part of the run. “It’s a little extra something to get up that hill.”
The day continues with a Children’s Fun Run, tennis tournament and a pet parade.
“We’ve had all kinds of pets, from a little hermit crab up to at least a pony, as well,” Mensch said. “I think that’s a unique thing we do.”
Chicken barbecue and other food will be available for lunch, followed by horseshoe and quoit pitching contests, children’s games and the Mifflinburg’s Got Talent Competition, which has been part of the festivities for several years.
“It shows the audience what a great variety of talent we have right here in the Mifflinburg area,” said Mayor David Cooney, who emcees the event. “Since we’ve done this for so many years, I have enjoyed seeing some of the students progress with their talent and go on to perform in the high school bands, high school musicals and even onstage.”
Evening brings a festival with games like ring toss and dime pitch. Vendors include local community nonprofits like the Boy Scouts and church youth groups. At 7:15 and 9 p.m., Re-Creation performs in the gazebo in the park, followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Mensch noted that residents can celebrate the day without having to travel far from home.
“It’s an old-fashioned celebration,” he said. “The community comes together to celebrate the Fourth of July and our independence. It’s something that brings families together.”
8 a.m. — 35th Annual 5K Race
8:50-9:15 a.m. — Children’s fun runs
9 a.m. — Tennis Tournament (Please pre-register: Call Don Ulrich at 570-274-6529)
10 a.m. — Lunch
11 a.m. — Pet parade
1 p.m. — Horseshoe & quoit pitching contest
1 p.m. — Children’s games
2:30 p.m. — Mifflinburg’s Got Talent competition
3:30-6 p.m. — Chicken barbecue
6-10 p.m. — Festival: BINGO! FOOD! GAMES!
7:15 and 9 p.m. — Re-Creation
9:45 p.m. — Fireworks
More information: www.mifflinburgpa.com
New Berlin
New this year at New Berlin’s Fourth of July celebration are a karaoke contest and a corn hole tournament.
A top prize of $100 will be awarded to the winner of the karaoke contest, which begins at 6 p.m. with music provided by Richie Felix’s “Cool Cat” DJ services, from Dewart.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Shirl Hummel, New Berlin Activities Committee.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with the volleyball tournament that has been a mainstay of New Berlin’s 4th of July celebrations for as long as Hummel can remember. However, with only two teams registered as of Monday, Hummel wasn’t sure if the tournament would happen this year. It may need to be put on hold due to lack of interest.
Quoits at 10 a.m., horseshoes at 11 a.m., and the corn hole tournament at 2:30 are planned, followed by the 53rd Annual Turtle Derby at the Commons at 1 p.m. Urging the turtles across the finish line brings hoots of laughter each year.
“I don’t know of any other (turtle derbies),” Hummel said. “This is the only one I know. It’s unique, and that’s why it draws a crowd.”
A cake wheel and children’s games and activities sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary run from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., or until sold out. Roasted peanuts and popcorn will also be available for purchase.
At 4 p.m. another New Berlin mainstay takes place on Penns Creek, down by the Commons, with the start of the Cardboard Boat Regatta. People love to watch the crazy creations as they float — or not — on the water.
“We always have the Titanic Award,” Hummel said. “There’s always somebody that sinks with style.”
If sailing or sinking is not to your taste, you might try your hand at the Pie Eating Contest, although, “No hands allowed.” Participants vie with each other to see who can be the first to gobble up the berry pies, topped with plenty of whipped cream.
“It’s funny. It’s great to watch,” Hummel said.
Food is available at the Commons all day and includes French fries, soft ice cream, milk shakes, soda and bottled water. Messiah Lutheran Church will offer hot dogs and hamburgers. The American Legion Ball Team will sell hot sausage sandwiches and drinks.
Tickets for the annual raffle for a queen-sized quilt will also be available. At 10 p.m., the fireworks are set off at the Commons along the creek, where the sparkling lights reflect on the water.
“It’s just a nice, small-town celebration,” Hummel said, adding that benches in the Commons make a nice place to rest and enjoy the view of Penns Creek. “In the early evening the bullfrogs start to sing, and I just love that.”
9 a.m. — Volleyball tournament
10:30 a.m. — Quoits pitching tournament
10:30 a.m. — Horseshoe pitching tournament
1 p.m. — 53 Annual Turtle Derby
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Cake wheel, children’s games & activities
2:30 p.m. — Corn Hole (new this year)
4 p.m. — Cardboard boat regatta
5 p.m. — Pie eating contest
6 p.m. — Karaoke Contest (new this year)
Food is available at the commons all day.
10 p.m. — Fireworks
More information: Shirl Hummel, 570-966-2677 or www.newberlinpa.us
Watsontown
A new rock climbing wall will join with the traditional passing of the flag to create a day of fun and meaning in Watsontown’s Fourth of July Celebration in the Park on Thursday.
The passing of the American flag is a tradition started many years ago then stopped and revived in the past decade or so, said Barbara Diehl, co-chair of the 4th of July Committee. The Lord’s Disciples Christian motorcycle club helps to close off the street while residents meet in the middle of the road before the start of the parade.
“The flag actually goes from one end of town to the other end of town,” Diehl said, “passed hand to hand down the street.”
The tradition seems to be unique to Watsontown and is a fitting way to start their Independence Day celebrations.
“I think it celebrates the flag, the country and the community,” Diehl said. “It’s something everybody seems to look forward to.”
The day continues with a horseshoe tournament at noon, a corn hole tournament at 2 p.m. and a standup-style Arm Wrestling Challenge, with youth and adult divisions, at 3 p.m.
Music is provided at 11 a.m. by The Less Boys, at 2 p.m. by Country Express, and at 6:15 p.m. by Milltown Blues, followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Throughout the day the Rock Climbing Wall sponsored by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will be available to those who appreciate a challenge. In Watsontown’s riverside park, day-long activities include a car show, crafters, vendors, a basket raffle, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, a balloon artist, Bingo, cake wheel, kids’ games and more. The Watsontown Historical Association will be selling Quilt Raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets.
“It’s a sense of community,” Diehl said. “You come out and enjoy the day, see people and enjoy the things that are happening throughout the day.”
8 a.m. — Car show registration
9:30 a.m. — Passing of the American flag, followed by the parade
11 a.m. — Music by The Less Boys
12 p.m. — Horseshoe tournament
2 p.m. — Cornhole tournament
2 p.m. — Music by Country Express
3 p.m. — Arm wrestling challenge (youth prior to adult)
6:15 p.m. — Music by Milltown Blues
9:15 p.m. — Fireworks
Throughout the day: Rock climbing wall sponsored by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Crafters, vendors, a basket raffle, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, a balloon artist, Bingo, cake wheel, kids’ games and more. The Watsontown Historical Association will be selling Quilt Raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets.
More information: Watsontown’s 4th of July Celebration on Facebook or Watsontown Borough Office at 570-538-1000.