MIFFLINBURG — The 17th Annual Oktoberfest will feature new games, new entertainment and a new location, but thirsty beer lovers will still find their brew of choice.
Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) presents Oktoberfest on Friday, 1 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Mifflinburg Community Park on North Fifth Street. Admission is free. Guests can choose from a number of payment options for beer or wine tickets and drinking glasses.
One exciting new event is the Doxie Dash, sponsored by the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club. Races begin at 11:30 a.m. To register, guests should bring their Dachshund and proof of current rabies vaccine. Prizes will be presented for first, second and third place finishers.
“That’s going to be fantastic,” said Heidi Crisswell, executive director of MHRA. “It looks like it’s going to be hysterical.”
Mayor David Cooney will officially open Oktoberfest on Friday at 1 p.m. by tapping the traditional firkin. Friday’s entertainment will be provided by German Dancing in the afternoon, and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., John Steven’s Doubleshot. On Saturday, the Schützengiggles Oompah Band will delight the crowds from noon to 4 p.m., followed by Millheim’s Little German Band from 5 to 9 p.m.
“Everything is about enjoying the day,” said Emily Crisswell, MHRA board member and head of the marketing committee. She mentioned traditional games like the keg toss and mug lift competitions. “I think people just enjoy getting out and having something fun to do.”
Although the pandemic continues to add difficulty to the demand for German beer, Mifflinburg’s Oktoberfest does make it a point to import some every year, Heidi Crisswell said. This year’s selections include Paulaner Oktoberfest, Spaten Lager, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, Franzikaner Wheat and Spaten Oktoberfest. Selections will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to come early to try them all.
“We also partner with the Rusty Rail to bring in some of their brews,” she said, noting the brewing company will offer both Rusty Rail Oktoberfest and Alone in the Woods black lager.
Additionally, the event will offer wines from Shade Mountain Winery and Vineyards, in Middleburg, and Union Cellars, in Lewisburg.
New this year are limited-edition handmade collectible ceramic steins, available on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as glass steins and wineglasses, sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
German and American foods are always a big part of the day and include brats, potato cakes, schnitzel, burgers, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, hamburgers, gourmet grilled cheese, hot dogs, cheese, pretzels, breads, funnel cakes, German pancakes, drunken whoopie pies and more.
“People come back every year because they love the beer. They love the bands. They love the food,” Heidi Crisswell said.
With no admission fee, attendees can choose a wristband package for beers and wine or opt to enjoy the entertainment and food without adult beverages.
“I think the Oktoberfest offers a little something for everybody in town,” Emily Crisswell said. “And we do offer free entertainment.”
“If you just want to come in and listen to the music, by all means, come in,” agreed Heidi Crisswell. “We don’t charge when you come in.”
Parking is free and can be found off 8th street near the park and the Rusty Rail. The park is ADA accessible.
Penn State fans are welcome to bring their ticket stub after the Northwestern game and get a free extra beer ticket with their purchase of a wristband/mug combo.
