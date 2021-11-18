MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area High School’s fall production of “Cheaper by the Dozen” this week will offer audiences a touching and timely message while the students will be able to perform in front of a full, live audience for the first time in over a year.
“We have really tried to create a fall play production that brought us back to a sense of normalcy,” said Patricia Wagner, director of the play and lead teacher for the Mifflinburg Area School District Fine Arts Department.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m., today, Friday and Saturday at the Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for adults/students and $5 for children 12 and younger.
Last year, Mifflinburg Area High School’s fall production was livestreamed due to COVID restrictions. This past spring, the school’s musical was also livestreamed, but they were also able to have 50 family members present for each production. The students have had to wear masks, though at least they are clear ones so facial expressions can be seen, Wagner said, “but we are hoping that the cast will be able to perform without the masks.” All are looking forward to performing in front of a full house again.
“Cheaper by the Dozen” is based on the book by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The play, similar to the 1950s film by the same name, centers around a high school girl named Anne, who is one of 12 children in her family. Their father, a pioneer of industrial efficiency, decides to apply his unorthodox methods to his large family. From household task charts to a utilities officer to levy fines for wasters of electricity, the results are effective. Anne is worried about how ridiculous it makes their family look at school — especially how the girls will look to the boys.
The synopsis states, “While the situations are often uproarious, there’s a serious reason. Dad has a heart condition that he’s keeping secret. The children don’t understand (the rules). Anne, the oldest, rebels. Both Dad and she are miserable at the lack of understanding between them. Then in a deft and moving scene, Dad becomes aware of how much Anne has grown up.”
Wagner said it was chosen for their fall production because “We wanted to perform a play that involved a fairly sizable cast and had a wholesome storyline.”
The production includes 15 cast members and around 40 crew members.
Noah Hurst, a senior at Mifflinburg Area High School, is playing the father in the play.
“I love how quick and witty my character is,” he said, “and overall I love the humor in the play.”
Emily Seebold, also a senior, is playing Anne Gilbreth.
“I really enjoy Anne’s character development throughout the play, and of course her rebellious spunk,” she said. As someone who is also 17 years old, Seebold said, “it was very interesting because we are both in a similar stage in life, so I love to bring her character to life and relate it to the modern 2021 teenager.”
Seebold believes the play will be enjoyable for all ages.
“The play is really heartwarming and relatable to even today’s average hectic family dynamic,” she said.
Wagner hopes the play will not just be entertaining, but also a catalyst for audience members to apply its lessons to their own lives.
“Forgiveness, love, family, decency, and morality triumph in a big way,” she said. “We are definitely hoping for some laughs, and especially now in our cultural climate, understanding our families’ and friends’ individualities are important.”