MIFFLINBURG — Blueberries and Bluegrass in Mifflinburg has been a beloved event in the borough for many years. The in-person event last year was canceled due to COVID restrictions, but it will return to the Mifflinburg Community Park on Fifth Street on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Last year, the event — a program of Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) — was take-out dessert sales only. This year, the sounds of the West End Bluegrass Band and the smell of blueberry desserts will again fill the park, and organizers hope attendees will too.
Heidi Criswell, executive director of MHRA, said there will be some new additions as well, including Meyer ice cream from State College, offering vanilla and fresh blueberry ice cream, and J&M Concessions will be offering gourmet French fries with various toppings.
And there will of course be returning favorites, particularly the blueberry whoopie pies made with wild blueberries. “They have been a longstanding tradition,” Criswell said.
Desserts will be available by the slice and will include blueberry crumb, double crust, sugar-free, custard and blueberry cheesecake. Also available will be a super blue with pie, ice cream and blueberry sauce. The baked goods are provided by Sunset Valley Bakery. According to Criswell, the desserts sell out fast each year.
Each year they usually sell about 200 pies and 450 whoopie pies.
Also returning will be a variety of other foods, including from Seefeldt’s Brats and Blyler Concessions.
Proceeds support MHRA and the care of The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, the oldest church in Mifflinburg, built in 1806. According to Criswell, this is MHRA’s smallest fundraiser each year, but it remains a popular, low-key summer event.
“People love coming out to the park and having dinner and dessert,” Criswell said, “and the band plays until the cops kick them out. It’s just a nice evening.”
J.R. Keister, of the West End Bluegrass Band, said they have been playing for the event for about six or seven years of the 10 years the band has been together. The band consists of Pat Sullivan, banjo; Linda Sullivan, guitar and vocals; Vanessa DeVitt, fiddle; Tom Archer, mandolin; John Vannatta, guitar; Bud Wirth, bass; and Keister, guitar and vocals. All members were born and raised in the west end of Union County, which is where the band gets its name.
After a year of not being able to play much together, their gigs are starting to pick up. They performed at the recent Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival in Centre Hall, where Keister is active in the youth program, working with many up-and-coming bluegrass pickers. They are also scheduled to play at the Union County West End Fair.
Keister said he is looking forward to once again playing at Blueberries and Bluegrass.
“I just like being able to see everybody and get out, eat all the great food there,” he said. “It’s a great event.”
While the band comes prepared to play songs on a setlist, Keister said they are also prepared to take plenty of requests.
“We’ll play almost any kind of bluegrass music they want to hear, if we know it,” he said, from The Stanley Brothers through some of the newer bluegrass music out there today.
Blueberries and Bluegrass is sponsored by M&T Bank.
There is no admission fee for the event. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Each year, MHRA also offers Oktoberfest, The Wine and Blues Festival, and Winterfest during Christkindl.
For more information, visit mifflinburgpa.com.