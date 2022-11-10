MILTON — Billed as a “play that has it all,” the Milton Area High School Drama Club invites the public to grab tickets for this year’s fall play, “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurer’s Edition.”
Steven Aguirre, drama club director since 2018, said “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurer’s Edition,” is a dramatic comedy about a high school girl coping with the loss of her younger sister. The play is suitable for adults, pre-teens and teens.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly, according to concordtheatricals.com, “When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.”
In this dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all, the website said.
Nguyen, in addition to being a playwright, is a screenwriter and co-founder of the Obie Award-winning Vampire Cowboys Theatre Company of NYC.
Aguirre said he chose the play because he knew it was an excellent play.
“I chose this play because first and foremost, it’s an excellent play that I knew our theatre kids would instantly connect with,” said Aguirre. “I also knew I could develop a strong cast with the characters provided in the play.”
There are 11 students in the principal cast, five in the stage combat ensemble, four stage crew including the student stage manager, and one student in the lighting crew.
“There are several other students that have helped with costume or prop construction,” he said.
Auditions were held in August and the cast and crew have been working hard for the past few months.
“Every rehearsal process for every show is laborious, but this one was especially involved due to the amount of fight choreography we rehearsed,” explained Aguirre. “In a lot of ways, this play feels a lot like a musical and how much work goes into a musical.”
However, instead of dance choreography to tell the story like in a musical, this play has fight choreography, Aguirre explained.
“Though audiences shouldn’t be surprised if they still see a dance number or two,” he said.
Participants rehearsed three days a week after school for two months, using either the stage or the wrestling rooms to rehearse the fight choreography and traditional stage blocking.
“On top of that, trying to find or construct the many specialty props required for this play has been a large undertaking,” said Aguirre. “We have a student who created a working wooden shield from scratch, another student who created monster horns and hooves, and a teacher/student undertaking in creating several amazing dragon helmets from scratch.”
The cast includes Chloe Russell as Agnes Evans; Fallon Waughen as Lilith; Victoria Olsen as Vera/Evil Gabbi/The Beholder; Levi Shamblen as Steve; Mia Sera as Tilly Evans; Jillian Latchford as Calliope; Arella Sandrick as Sarah the Faerie/Evil Tina; Ely Reitz as Church; Thomas McCaffrey as Miles and Sean Older as Orcus. Carlee Kneasel is the narrator and the stage combat ensemble is made up of Elias Franciscus, Zander Tallent, Amaya Kelly, Colby Noll and Nicolas Fleck.
Opportunities like the fall play are important for students, Aguirre said, as the stage can often become a second home for some.
“For many of our theatre kids, the stage is like a second home,” he said. “The stage/theatre department is a place where they can be completely themselves. For a lot of our kids, it is their first opportunity to be a part of something special, something at this large of a scale, a group effort that has a wonderful payoff come opening night. The excitement for tech week and the performance weekend is a truly unique experience for these kids.”
In addition, the kids are making lifelong memories and building skills in the process.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67034 or at the door for $10. The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Milton Area High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
“This play truly has it all,” said Aguirre. “The play is in the spirit of Dungeons and Dragons, so there are a lot of monster costumes, fight choreography, and special effects to sell the D&D feel. It also contains a very touching and emotional story about grief and sisterhood.”