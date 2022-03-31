MILTON — Some songs, like “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me,” take audiences right back to high school fun, friends and romances … exactly the elements “Mamma Mia!” musical brings to the stage.
Milton Area School District will present “Mamma Mia!” at the high school in four separate showings: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Steve Aguirre, ESL aide and translator/interpreter for the district, is the drama director and advisor for the play, which he described as a heck of a good time.
“It’s a jukebox musical featuring the music of ABBA,” he said. “The entire score is recognizable from the radio, especially for the parents! The story crafted around the music is also hilarious and heartwarming. The show is about a girl, Sophie, who lives on a Greek island with her single mother, Donna. Sophie’s never known her father, and finds out through her mother’s diary that there are three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, or Harry. She secretly invites them all to her wedding in hopes to find out who the father is when they arrive. Donna, unaware of this, encounters them, and the drama ensues.”
The musical first appeared as the 2008 film of the same name, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Catherine Johnson. In that version, Meryl Streep played the role of Donna, Amanda Seyfried starred as Sophie, and her three possible fathers were played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård.
Beyond the fun storyline, Aguirre said the students have shed much sweat and tears (“no blood, thankfully”) over the arduous process of rehearsal.
“I’m sure that if you’re not a theater person, it’s hard to imagine just how much work goes into a show like this,” he said. “They don’t do this for money or notoriety. This is done purely for the passion of performing. We have almost 50 Milton kids participating in either cast or crew. I hope the community recognizes that passion and comes out to support them.”
“We have been rehearsing four days a week after school since the new year,” he said. “It’s a labor of love for these kids. Sometimes rehearsals are tough, stressful, and demanding. It takes a lot of dedication to see this thing through. Everyone you see on stage has sacrificed a lot to have this experience. This show also has a ton of dancing, disco lights and star power.”
Junior Chloe Russell plays Sophie Sheridan, the bride-to-be.
“I think one thing the audience will love about Sophie is her character development,” Russell said. “The Sophie you see at the beginning of the show is very different than the Sophie you see at the end of the show, and I think that some of the audience members will relate to the journey she goes through to get to that point. I also think some of the audience members will relate to her need to have a full family; she essentially puts everything on the line to figure out who her biological father is, and I feel there will be at least one person who will relate to her in that sense.”
Senior Leslie Krebs portrays Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother, and said audience members will like how relatable Donna is.
“She’s a single mom trying to run a business on her own as well as raise and support her daughter as best as she can,” Krebs said. “She’s a hard worker, although a little rough around the edges and stubborn, but means well and would do whatever it takes to make someone happy. I think that’s what will resonate most with people, as well as she’s someone we all can look up to and connect with on many levels.”
The COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected Milton’s musical in the past two years, resulting in a canceled show, distancing, limited seating and masks during the performance last year, Aguirre said. This year they are following the district’s updated health and safety guidelines and currently do not have seating restrictions or mask requirements.
When asked about challenges in the performance, Aguirre responded with an eye toward the students.
“Theater is always difficult. It’s not only artistic and musical, but it’s also athletic, emotional, social, and at times, stressful,” he said. “With these factors, you will naturally come across challenges and conflicts, and ultimately growth. I will keep these things between our little theatre family.”
Aguirre chose “Mamma Mia” this year because it is such a fun, feel good show for casts and audiences alike.
“It is a blast to perform, and even more so for the audience,” he said. “We have a huge senior class, and I wanted them to go out with a bang. I want to get people cheering and screaming for them; they deserve to have this be a lovely memory for the rest of their lives.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com