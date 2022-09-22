MILTON — The Milton Art Bank (MAB) is offering a free, unusual opportunity for area residents this fall: The chance to learn to dance with a professional dance troupe.
Douglas Dunn + Dancers will be in residency Oct. 6-15 at the MAB and the public is invited to participate. Dunn is an American dancer and choreographer based in New York City, presenting work in the USA and internationally since 1971. He frequently collaborates with artists, poets, playwrights and musicians in order to offer a multifaceted theatrical experience.
This isn’t Dunn’s first time at the MAB.
“They had already been here to perform several years ago and it was really just so successful that we invited him back again,” said Sabrina Wilson, director/curator at the MAB. “A large variety of events are going to be taking place.”
Interested participants will be paired up with DD+D dancers and will work individually on solos (one on one with as many interested residents of Milton) that will be performed at the end of the week. Dancers who will be participating in the residency are Douglas Dunn, Grazia Della-Terza, Jules Bakshi, Alexandra Berger, Janet Charleston, Emily Pope, Jin Ju Song-Begin, Christopher Williams and Trace Yeames.
“Participants will be paired with one of the members of the dance company, and they will form their own schedules and practice daily to come up with choreographed routine,” explained Wilson. “We are hoping to encourage local people to sign up.”
There are no age restrictions and no experience required to sign up. Those who participate will perform for the public at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the MAB. This evening will be called “Milton Maneuvers.” Performances will last roughly 40 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A period and a lightly catered after-party.
While in Milton, DD+D will also hold a master class at the Milton Public Library called “What to do Next,” which will “explore ways of getting from one gesture to the next.” There are, again, no age restrictions and no experience necessary to participate in this master class.
“We partnered with the MAB so that we can increase access to Douglas Dunn + Dancers,” said Kris LaVanish, director of the Milton Public Library. “When (Sabrina) Wilson, reached out to us to partner with an immersive workshop, we jumped at the chance. Growing partnerships and extending the reach of our partners expertise is part of the mission and vision of the library, so we have been dedicating time to spreading the word.”
LaVanish said the workshop is a unique opportunity for the community to share in the performance at Milton Art Bank, and also to take part in a movement workshop at the library.
“All are welcome and we are so thankful to Milton Art Bank for making this possible,” she said.
In addition to spending time rehearsing inside at the MAB, the troupe will also be out and about flash-mob style in both Lewisburg and Milton, according to Wilson.
“It is called Vain Combat — it is essentially and outdoor performance where the dancers go out dressed in normal clothing so as not to alert anyone that a special event is about to happen,” she explained. “The dancers will just start dancing out in public and move into the street. They’ll follow a route around town.”
“This is the first time we’ve advertised it in advance,” said Wilson. “It is sort of like a flash mob but smaller — there will be only about 10 dancers. We thought this time we may at least announce the starting point.”
So far, said Wilson, they’ve had a very good response to this “Dance Takeover.”
“We’ve already been receiving RSVPs,” she said. “We are looking forward to having the public participate.”
Additional performances that will take place throughout the week are as follows: 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, “Orchard Variations with special guest Norman Westberg (SWANS),” will be followed by question and answer period; 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Vain Combat in downtown Lewisburg (starting at Mondragon Bookstore, with music by Paul Botelho); 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Vain Combat in downtown Milton (starting at the MAB, with music by Paul Botelho); and at 8 p.m. at The MAB, Roundelay, followed by a question and answer period. RSVP is required for all events.
The MAB aspires to make art accessible to its local community through its diverse range of exhibitions, workshops, and events. The MAB is free and open to the public. To sign up, email curious@miltonartbank.com. For more information about The MAB, visit www.miltonartbank.com.