MILTON — Whether with friends, family or classmates, it seems a lot of people have incorporated the Milton Beer Festival into their reunion plans, returning every year to catch up over a cold one.
This year’s festival takes place outside on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Milton, adjacent to the Milton Veterans Memorial and the Milton Moose Family Center located at 139 South Front St.
“I’ve heard it’s the kickoff to summer for a lot of people,” said Vanessa Venios, board vice president of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). “Everyone goes to catch up with friends from college, like a high school reunion every year.”
“Every year it grows, which is really awesome,” said Amanda Craig Bradley, president of TIME. “People travel from different places. They visit the Susquehanna River Valley and get to see Milton and try some spirits. It’s such a great time. It’s a happy event.”
The Beer Fest features samples of more than 50 craft beers, wines, ciders and spirits for a general admission ticket of $45. Guests can relax while enjoying live music and a variety of food vendors.
Guests with an $80 VIP ticket can enter the event an hour early and will receive a souvenir cooler bag along with a River Rat Brew Trail Passport.
“The fun just kind of keeps going when you have that passport,” Craig Bradley said, explaining that guests can then visit different breweries and be entered to win a variety of prizes.
Profits from the Beer Fest help to improve the town of Milton.
Starting in 2017, the Milton Beer Fest has brought over 1,500 people together each year to spend a day having fun with friends while tasting local craft beer, wine and spirits and enjoying live music, all while raising money for the town.
“People look forward to it every year,” Venios said, adding that guests come from a 50-mile radius. “It’s always a very fun time.”
Tickets can be ordered at www.MiltonPABeerFest.com. Guests must be more than 21 years old. ID will be required, and the event will be held rain or shine.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com