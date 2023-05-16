Milton Area High School Drama Club director Stephen Aguirre knew he had a strong cast of performers when deciding the spring musical, “Chicago: Teen Edition.”
“I knew we had a strong group that would be eager to perform a show like this. There’s lots of room for a large boys and girls ensemble that get to all have their moments to shine,” he said.
Aguirre said he thinks local high schools shy away from a show like “Chicago” because of its content — the typical production features vulgar language and sexual references.
“The Teen Edition from Concord Theatricals really gives you a clean, doable script. No foul language, all of the innuendo is muted or stricken completely. It is a great show for high schools to perform,” he said.
Aguirre also wanted to expose students to a new style of dance after last year’s production of “Mamma Mia!,” which featured classic disco moves. “Chicago” includes challenging dance numbers and choreography.
“Our choreographer, Katie Conklin, is such a wonderful teacher and role model, and she challenged our kids with the dance moves in the best way,” Aguirre said. “It certainly was not an easy show, dance-wise, but it was exactly the kind of theater experience I wanted our students to have — a dance show, with this kind of Fosse-style choreography, taught by Katie, who is just so talented.”
The demands challenged even Milton’s veteran musical performers.
“The hardest part of this year’s musical was definitely the dancing,” said Ely Reitz, a junior who played lawyer Billy Flynn.
Senior Chloe Russell, who played Roxie Hart, said she had never considered herself to be a dancer before “Chicago,” but she had to learn to be one. By the time rehearsals were finished, she was excited to show her skills.
“I was very excited for the audience to see the choreography for the song ‘Roxie,’” she said. “It was a very challenging number to learn and there were lots of really cool lifts that I got to be a part of while I was singing.”
Mia Sera, a 12th-grader, said she struggled with confidence in her role as Velma Kelly.
“Velma’s character is huge with her choreography and I was always scared to make it too big,” she said, noting that she got better during tech week rehearsals and nightly performances.
The entire cast’s efforts payed off during the live production, garnering praise for the group numbers’ energy and synchronicity.
Also lauded was the black and white motif and lighting design that helped transport audiences into the world of “Chicago.”
“I think when audiences see Chicago, they usually expect a certain motif, and we wanted to come in with a traditional approach to the musical, since this area hadn’t ever seen a high school perform the show,” Aguirre said.
He credited 9th-grade student Olivia Maynard with the lighting success, noting that she built her own ideas and personality into the directions he gave. He said he was thrilled with her work during the “Cell Block Tango” number, where a red backlit stage and single spotlight illuminated the murderous women and their silent victims.
Aguirre said Maynard’s work also helped him and the cast realize how good the show could be.
“There is always that moment in rehearsal where the show ‘clicks,’ especially for the actors. Sometimes it’s weeks before the performance, sometimes it’s the day before opening night,” he said. “For this show, it was probably at the beginning of our tech week, once we added the lights, mics and sound — you can always hear the excitement in the kids when they see a really cool lighting design for a particular scene, etc.”