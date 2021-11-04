MILTON — The Drama Club at Milton Area School District will present “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” on Friday and Saturday.
The show is a comedic show with musical elements in which audience members can expect laughter and mystery. Tickets are available for 7 p.m. each night at the high school auditorium, 700 Mahoning St., Milton.
“These kids are super talented,” said Director Steve Aguirre. “They’ve been working really hard. There are 11 kids in the cast, and eight are seniors, some of my strongest kids. They’ve been working super hard and on this stage for four years. Two years ago, they lost their show but they haven’t skipped a beat.”
The production is described as follows: The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher” assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, and secret passageways — all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem that follows when the infamous “slasher” makes their reappearance and strikes again.
The show is “a lot of fun” with plenty of 1940s references and costumes, said Aguirre.
“For some reason, every time a certain creative group gets together, one of them ends up dead,” said junior Jessica Morgan, 17, of New Columbia, who plays the maid Helsa Wenzel.
Helsa is not who she seems — “Nobody is who they say they are,” said Morgan.
Senior Leslie Krebs, 18, of Milton, plays Elsa Von Grossenknueten.
“She’s a very eccentric, rich millionaire, heiress essentially,” said Krebs. “She’s planning a little soiree with this cast, making it seems like she wants to see the musical and give them funding. In reality, it’s all one big plan to see who the murderer is along with the help of Sgt. Kelly.”
Krebs said Von Grossenknueten is “terrible at her job.”
Sophomore Ely Reitz, 15, of Milton, plays Sgt. Michael Kelly, who investigating the murders. He is the only sophomore in the production.
“He’s trying to work this case to find out who the murderer is,” said Reitz. “Meanwhile, all these show people are off doing these show people things. He is getting more and more ticked off throughout the show. By the end, he is just grumpy.”
Reitz said he enjoys playing angry because he’s not normally like that.
This is the first production for senior Micah Fritz, 17, of Milton, who plays Patrick O’Reilly, an Irish tenor with “two big, dark, scary secrets.”
“I’ve never really had a go at acting before and I think it’s something I wish I’d been doing for a longer time,” said Fritz. “It’s really fun. I like playing off of people on stage.”
Krebs said she is “extremely grateful” to be able to have a production after last year’s difficult school with COVID-19 canceling many school plays and musicals.
“It’s good to be back with everybody again,” she said. “I’m an only child. I consider everybody here to be my siblings, my family. This brightens my day. This is kind of my life. I’m sure other people feel the same way. It’s good to be back again.”
Tickets are $5 apiece. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/58134.