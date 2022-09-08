The kids are back in school and fall is just around the corner. That means one thing in Milton — it’s time for the annual Milton Harvest Festival.
The festival is a community tradition that stretches over an entire week. This year marks the festival’s 46th year. This year’s theme is “Harvesting Milton’s Future.”
Ned Germini, vice-chair of the Harvest Festival committee, is excited to kick off this year’s festival.
Germini has been involved with the festival since 2018.
“I criticized how the collectors wouldn’t come up on the porches or even onto the sidewalks for donations, and so the former chair asked me if I wanted to do it,” joked Germini. “The more into it I got, the more I started doing. It’s been fun.”
The festival officially starts Friday with the Tomato Bowl, where the Milton Black Panther football team will take on Midd-West. Kick off is at 7 p.m. at the Milton Area High School Alumni Stadium. Pre-game ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, head over to Broadway and Bound avenues to peruse more than 100 arts and crafts and food vendors from all over the Valley.
“Our new chair, Derek Longan, came up with the idea to have all of the arts and crafts vendors on Broadway and all food vendors on Bound Avenue,” explained Germini. “And in between, there will be tables and chairs for people to sit and eat their food.”
There will be three bands playing from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. this Saturday. Also on Saturday is a 28-mile bike race, a pet parade and the annual Princess Pageant. On Sunday, stop by the Milton Lutheran Church to listen to the Milton Area Community Band at the Harvest Festival Concert or check out the Little Miss/Jr. Miss Pageant.
On Tuesday, there’s a pumpkin roll offering up cash prizes to the top three winners. Germini noted that this year the pumpkin roll will be held at the Milton Community Pool parking lot.
The Harvest Pops Concert is set for Thursday at St. Paul’s UMC and the celebration wraps up on Sept. 17 with the big parade and other musical entertainment.
This year’s parade is shaping up to be a great one, said Germini.
“This parade will feature the Quaker City Mummers who will strut down Front Street, as well as the Philadelphia Pan Stars Steel Orchestra. They ended the parade last year and had people dancing in the streets,” he said.
Germini said he’s hoping for big things, and so far has seen 41 entries for the parade, including vehicles, floats, fire trucks, walkers and marchers. If you hoped to be a part of the parade, it’s not too late.
“Right now, we will accept entries for the parade up until the day of the parade,” said Germini. “They might be at the end, but they can still join in as long as they’re there by 1 p.m.”
If past numbers are any indication, the small town should expect to swell with approximately 10,000 people visiting — those numbers include both Saturdays but Germini said the parade typically draws the biggest crowds.
While Germini admits there are a lot of great things about the festival, the best thing is the sense of community he feels throughout the week.
“It’s community-building,” he said. “A lot of those who have moved away will come back for this and some classes will schedule reunions for that week. So it’s not only community building for those who live here and the surrounding areas, but in drawing people to come back.”
Kim Mitch, born and raised in Milton, said that’s exactly what she and her family love about the Harvest Festival, too.
“I love how community gets together,” she said. “It’s fun to run into friends downtown and a lot of times you get to see people you don’t see often. A lot of my classmates come back at this time of year.”
Chris Coup and his family agree that the festival is a great opportunity to celebrate community.
Coup was born and raised in Milton and has lived there most of his life. His wife, Bridgette, was also born and raised in Milton, and Harvest Festival is one of her favorite times of year.
“For me it’s being able to enjoy the sense of community and being able to spend time with my wife and our kids,” he said. “There are a lot of people that no longer live in or near Milton and they use the Harvest Festival as an opportunity to return for a visit.”
Coup said he enjoys catching up with people that he may not have seen since last year’s Harvest Festival.
As the owner of a downtown business, Coup’s favorite part of the Harvest Festival is seeing the downtown packed with people enjoying the festival and seeing what downtown Milton has to offer.
“There are a lot of business owners, community minded organizations/individuals and the borough council and staff, that have invested great amounts of time and resources into bringing a vibrant downtown back,” he explained. “I’m also looking forward to seeing those crowds pack other Harvest Festival events like the Tomato Bowl, the Princess Pageants, the Community Band Concert, the Pumpkin Roll and the Pops Concert.”
Mitch typically participates in the annual 5K race, but isn’t able to this year. Still, there’s plenty more to do, she said.
“We enjoy all of the different events and activities throughout the week, not just the arts and crafts days,” she said.
Like a lot of people, Mitch’s favorite part of the festival is the parade.
“A lot of people don’t like parades and I like not just watching it but have enjoyed walking in it,” she explained. “We did panther club with our boys and even the football team loved to take part in the parade. It’s just something the entire community gets into and you feel like it’s an honor — everyone yells your name when you’re walking down Front Street, handing out candy to the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces … it’s fun.”
Germini is hopeful for another successful year.
“The Harvest Festival is the one week of the year that we try to out-do ourselves for our community and outside of our community,” he said.