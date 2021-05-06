MILTON — This Friday kicks off a summer-long celebration to be held on the first weekend of each month.
First Fridays, held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, will feature Downtown Milton shops and restaurants along with art, history, wine/beer tastings and live music. Grand sponsors are Geisinger and UPMC.
“Milton, I believe, is one of the first towns in our area to do this, which is exciting,” said Amanda Craig Bradley, president of T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience). She noted that Williamsport has celebrated First Fridays for some time now, and Milton is hoping to mimic its success. “We’re trying to highlight the best Milton has for everybody.”
Music this week will be provided by Milltown Blues, playing classic rock with a bluesy twist. Each month will offer different musicians, including the Ann Kerstetter Band, The Guys, Trasitti Ensemble, Odyssey and After Hours Band.
Lawn games like corn hole and ladder golf, which allow for proper social distancing, will be available in the Riverview Park, 168 S. Front St., diagonally across from the Moose Building.
Other activities include visiting The Milton Model Train Museum, Milton Art Bank and The Tarry Shop, as well as Milton’s historic walking trail.
Attendees are reminded to wear face masks in respect of the most recent COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company will offer tastings of their beer.
“They’ve been a longtime partner with T.I.M.E.,” Craig Bradley said. “Each month features a different brewery or winery. It’s just something fun to add to it.”
Local nonprofits, downtown retail shops and restaurants will join with a number of vendors to offer everything from baked goods to soaps, candles, flowers and more. Craig Bradley encouraged visitors to check out Milton’s newly opened grocery store, The Two Owls.
“The Two Owls is our very first local sponsor, a brand new business in Milton,” she said. “People can stop by the store for organic groceries and great little gifts.”
The store offers a selection of local, organic and traditional items, said Nicole Will, co-owner along with Jeremy Gordon. They also sell succulents, seedlings ready to plant in a garden and Pennsylvania-made-and-grown products. Having moved to Milton after living in urban areas, Will said she and Gordon decided the town would be perfect for their grocery/gift store.
“In Milton, you can walk to places like Lisa’s (Milltown) Deli and Frank’s (Against the Grain barbershop) and the (Custom Care) Pharmacy,” she said. “What better place to also be able to pick up some groceries or little gifts?”
Also this year, T.I.M.E. is sponsoring their Tomato Plant Giveaway on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with 2,400 plants—twice last year’s amount—to be given away free. Sponsored by the Conagra Foundation, the plants will be given to people in a drive-through event at the Milton Veterans Memorial Walkway, next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
“People raved about the tomatoes they were able to grow last year,” Craig Bradley said.
Vendors interested in participating in Milton’s First Fridays are encouraged to contact T.I.M.E. via www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
“First Fridays are something really fun that will support Milton and give people a chance to see some of their friends that they haven’t seen in a long time,” Craig Bradley said. “It’s the perfect excuse to get outside.”
“It’s a beautiful town,” Will said, adding about The Two Owls, “Come on in and have a downtown experience.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com