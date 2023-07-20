DANVILLE — People looking for an old-fashioned fair, complete with rides, games, farm animals and tractors, can soak up the fun any night this coming week.
Starting with a vesper service Sunday evening, the Montour-DeLong Community Fair will run through the week, ending Saturday and featuring tractor and horse pulls, kids’ activities, live music, agricultural contests and lots of good food.
“It’s a great place. It’s safe. It’s not too big — you can’t get lost,” said Julie Cope, president of the Montour-DeLong Community Fair Association. “You run into family and friends, people you haven’t seen in years.”
The 18th century John Bosley log cabin, which was almost demolished when discovered by workers razing a bar in nearby Washingtonville, has been reconstructed and is open for visitors.
“We’re furnishing it with antiques now,” said Ruth Marr, former secretary of the fair association. “It will be open 5 to 8 p.m. every day of the fair.
Her brother-in-law, John Marr, will be at the cabin in period clothing, ready to answer people’s questions. He has written books on Washingtonville and Frank DeLong, for whom the fair is named. Inventor of the hook and eye, DeLong’s philanthropy contributed the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall and the DeLong Memorial School in Montour County.
Continuing in that philanthropic tradition, John and Nancy Marr are donating the first 100 ride wristbands for children, ages 6 to 12, on Tuesday.
Entertainment for the week includes the Strawberry Ridge Band on Monday, Merely Players on Tuesday, One 80 Band on Wednesday, Kenton Stich on Thursday, Stonehouse Breakdown on Friday and Julia Neville on Saturday, all at 6 p.m.
Various speakers throughout the week include Bucky Cutchall, storyteller and banjo player, on Monday.
“He’s a character,” Marr said. “He’ll keep you entertained, that’s for sure.”
Randy Watts, also known as the Rag Man, will be in costume speaking about history on Tuesday, and John Marr will speak on Wednesday. On Thursday retired history teacher Richard Nornhold will demonstrate making a rope, and on Friday Mayor Tyler Dombroski will talk about the Bosley cabin and how it was found.
On Saturday, Viola Pfleegor and her daughter, Gail Moser, will speak about chair caning and quilting, and Ruth Marr and Sharon Waltman will be in late-1700’s costumes, the period when the Bosley cabin was believed to have been built.
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair is known for its homemade dinners, made on-site at the fair, Cope said. They range from meatloaf and ham to chicken barbecue, roast beef and fish with macaroni and cheese.
Among the evening events are Youth Contests on Monday evening.
“That’s basically our way of funding our scholarship fund for our livestock department,” Cope said. “Any past exhibitor can sign up. It’s just a fun, little show they do to raise money.”
Along with baking contests, livestock judging and tractor pulls, the fair brings people back each year to see agriculture’s enduring appeal.
“I think it’s just a sense of community,” Cope said. “It’s really like a family reunion. It’s become a family tradition.”
