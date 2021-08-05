With attractions that include livestock exhibits, baking contests, tractor pulls and live music, county fairs always draw a crowd, but the Montour-Delong Fair also focuses on community involvement.
The Fair is located about 10 miles northwest of Danville. It starts Sunday and runs through next Saturday.
“On Thursday, we’re having a special presentation having to do with the log cabin they’ll be building next year,” said Ruth Marr, secretary for the Montour-DeLong Fair Association.
While she couldn’t give away too much information, she noted the cabin was uncovered when a bar in nearby Washingtonville was being demolished. Fair authorities planned to rebuild it at this year’s fair. “COVID kind of got in the way,” Marr said. “This year, we’re getting everything together so it can be reconstructed at next year’s fair.”
Both the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days Society will have stands at the fair this year to provide information about their events. “There will be people in period costume walking around. That’s kind of exciting,” Marr said.
Live entertainment for the week will include Top Shelf on Monday; the Jess Zimmerman Band on Tuesday; One80 on Wednesday; Joe Quick on Thursday; the Tommy Guns Band on Friday; and The Loons on Saturday.
“It’s local and it’s community-oriented,” said Bill Miller, president of the Montour-DeLong Fair Association, adding that the fair keeps costs low for attendees. Admission is free, and parking is $5. Fair-goers can also puchase a $5-wristband which allows them to enjoy the rides all night. “Community is part of our name, the Montour-DeLong Community Fair,” Marr said. “The whole thing shows community. We’ve been doing it 87 years.”
The fair has been held every year except for the years of World War II and the COVID epidemic of 2020.
“It’s all very family-oriented,” Marr said. “We put a different meal on every night and it’s all homemade. We usually get compliments because everybody is so friendly and warm.”
The first fair was held in October of 1935 at the DeLong Memorial School, in Washingtonville, and was named for Montour County and Mr. Frank Emerson DeLong, a philanthropist from Washingtonville who invented the hook and eye, according to the fair’s website. Part of the fair board’s goal is to educate children, Marr said, and to provide a way to continue community interaction.
“It’s community-oriented. The way we work together, the volunteers,” Miller said. “It takes a whole community of volunteers to get it done.”
“It’s just a nice place to go,” Marr said. “It’s the warm, friendly, community, family thing. Some people come back every year. They know us by name. We know them by name.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com