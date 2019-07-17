It’s not the size of the town but the quality of the organization that makes for a top-notch brew festival, and the Hops, Vines and Wines Brewfestival in Selinsgrove is top-notch, according to Jim Weber, columnist for the Mid-Atlantic Brewing News.
“It’s one of the best, by far,” he said. “Over the years, the management has really shown that they’re interested in the brewers having a good time and in the patrons having a good time.
“It’s a festival that a lot of brewers would like to attend.”
The 12th Annual Hops, Vines and Wines Brewfestival takes place Saturday from 2-6 p.m. on University Avenue. Tickets on a limited basis are available at www.selinsgrovebrewfest.com.
“We have a very interesting festival in the fact that for a lot of the brewers, this is the only one they do, or they’ve gone into collaboration with other brewers that are here,” said Carol Handlan, co-founder along with Mayor Jeff Reed of the festival.
Brewers were still signing up for the event as of Monday, when 38 were listed on the festival’s website along with four wineries, four distilleries and six retail vendors.
The breweries offer tastings and sell craft beer-related merchandise. In the Wine Garden, attendees can purchase wine and spirits.
Handlan explained that the PA Alers Home Brew Club has participated in the Festival since its beginning 12 years ago, and many of the hobbyists have gone on to operate their own businesses.
“That’s why people love to come to our festival,” she said. “Many of the brewers are the owners. They can actually talk craft beer language.”
“Central Pennsylvania has a lot of good brewers, and they’re getting better all the time,” Weber said, adding that he’s been to a number of brewfests over the years and appreciates the live music and abundance of shade and seating at Selinsgrove’s Brewfestival. “It’s got a lot of good things going for it.”
Admission includes food from local restaurants: BJ’s M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar, pulled pork sliders. Bots Tavern Bar and Grill, smoked brisket sliders. Bamboo Palace, egg rolls. OIP Xpress, pizza. Wicked Dog Grille, chilidogs. The Kind Café, individual humus treats. David’s Awesome Pretzels and water donated by Sheetz, Inc., will be handed out to attendees as they arrive.
The popular Ann Kerstetter Band will provide live music during the four-hour event. Adding to the gaiety will be a visit from Mr. Peanut in the Planters Peanuts Nutmobile, handing out free peanuts, of course.
The Brewfestival will provide free shuttle service to hotels on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. Two busses will run in a continuous loop from 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., allowing attendees time to enjoy Selinsgrove and its downtown shops. Money raised from the festival goes back into the town through Selinsgrove Projects, Inc., which coordinates borough events throughout the year and most recently paid for the restoration of the town clock.
Handlan raved about the dozens of volunteers, two of them 82 years old, who have helped with the Brewfestival every year. In fact, Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. is providing lunch for volunteers, while Skeeter’s Pit BBQ is providing lunch for vendors.
Tickets tend to sell out quickly for the Brewfestival, Handlan said.
“People come from all over the East Coast. It’s truly the love of the craft beer,” she said. “People are looking for that craft beer beyond the bottled beer you can buy in the grocery store any time.”