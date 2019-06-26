Cold beer, hot music, homemade foods and plenty of vendors will make the Second Annual Kulpmont Beer Fest a fun, relaxing event.
The Beer Fest will take place on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and feature more than 50 craft beers to sample plus liquor from two distilleries to “kick it up a notch.”
The festival is hosted by Kulpmont 100, a committee that formed to celebrate the borough’s 100-year anniversary in 2016 and supports cultural, military, holiday, youth and other programs in Kulpmont.
More than a dozen artisan crafters and vendors will be onsite for participants’ shopping pleasure. Fresh-made foods will be available from Holy Angels Kitchen plus Red, White and Burgers.
“We’re expecting hundreds to enjoy the experience,” said Tom Letcavage, president of Kulpmont 100. “The forecast is for a perfect summer day with highs in the low 80s — perfect for a brew or two or three.”
“Our selections of breweries and brews will satisfy all of your craft beer cravings,” said Mike Susnoski, event chairman, mentioning classics like Rusty Rail Brewing Company’s IPA and Great Lakes Porter, Hoop Tea’s Peach Tea and White Claw’s Mango Malt. He added, “In addition, the K100 hospitality shed will be serving Miller Lite for the less adventurous.”
Live music will be provided by Galen “Rusty” Foulke, lead vocalist and guitarist with Hybrid Ice, and by the Avenue E, a 4-piece rock group that recreates the hits from the 70s and 80s.
“We play the songs from both decades that people want to hear, the songs that have those famous lyrics that people actually understood and could relate too,” said Todd Eckard, drummer. “Everyone knows these tunes and they take them back to the days where they roller-skated to them … Folks should slide into their bell bottoms, cake on the Aquanet, throw on their Toto tee-shirts and bring their dancing queens out to sing and dance along to the songs that helped shape their childhood.”
Along with the music and drinks, browsing the vendors will add to the fun.
“While sampling the brews, you can have your palm read or buy some jewelry, try some kettle corn, or even buy a bathtub — our vendors have it all,” Susnoski said. “If you buy a raffle ticket, you could win up to $2,000 before you leave. And if you’re hungry there will be the famous homemade foods from the Holy Angels Kitchen or burgers, sliders and fries at the food truck to purchase.”
“We will also be providing free water and snacks, and a discounted $10 ticket for designated drivers to help ensure everyone has a great and safe experience,” Letcavage said. He emphasized that this is an adult event. “No kids, no pets.”
Advance tickets at a discounted price are available from any K100 member, Scicchatano’s Pizza, or www.kulpmont100.com.