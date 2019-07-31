Employees at Service 1st Federal Credit Union have been keeping a close eye on the speed and depth of the Susquehanna River lately. They’re not worried about floods … they’re just keeping all their ducks in a row.
Service 1st is hosting their 8th Annual Charity Duck Derby on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Danville/Riverside Bridge. Thousands of numbered tickets corresponding to numbered ducks will be available for sale, and participants can cheer on their duck in the hopes of winning a monetary prize.
“We take our jobs extremely seriously,” said Colleen Phillips, vice president of marketing at Service 1st Federal Credit Union. “But one of our core values we have at Service 1st is to never lose sight of the value of having fun.”
Crissie the Duck will help with that fun. The Service 1st mascot will hand out balloons and Frisbees to children.
“The children have such a great time watching Crissie and helping Crissie with the rubber ducks,” Phillips said. “It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning or early afternoon with your family.”
Past years have drawn volunteers in kayaks and rowboats to gather up the ducks.
“We have some amazing volunteers,” Phillips said. This year, however, with a nod to the heavier rainfalls, motorized boats will probably be used.
“Due to the amount of rain our area has been receiving, river levels and the river’s current are much stronger than normal,” said Brett Johnson, vice president of lending at Service 1st and the 2019 Service 1st Duck Derby Committee Co-Chairperson.
The Duck Derby has therefore been modified to keep it fun but safe. More than 3,000 rubber ducks will be dumped in a heap in the parking lot, and a blindfolded Crissie will select six finalists to float in the river.
“We’re really excited about it,” Phillips said. “We’re hoping everybody will watch and help Crissie cheer on those rubber ducks to see which one will come away with the first prize.”
Adults age 18 and over can purchase a single duck for $5 or a flock of five ducks for $20. Tickets are on sale at all Service 1st branch locations and online. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event.
The first duck to cross the finish line wins $500. Second through fourth-place ducks win $100, and there’s even a fun prize for the last duckie to cross the finish line.
“We welcome everyone to join us Saturday,” Johnson said.
The Duck Derby will include children’s activities and refreshments, including pizza and treats from Snowy Summers Shaved Ice & Sweet Treats.
Funds raised by this year’s Derby will be combined with those raised during Service 1st’s 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament being held on Friday, August 23 to benefit The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Bridges Out of Poverty, and the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
“Doing things together as a family is so important these days,” Phillips said. “People can have a lot of fun for three great causes in our area.”