Small-town events take big-time commitments from local volunteers, and that has kept this town’s Christmas event alive for the past 31 years.
The Mifflinburg Christkindl Market takes place today, Friday and Saturday with more than 100 food and craft vendors and live entertainment spread out across three blocks of the downtown area.
“It’s a traditional German market, and it has been recognized as being authentic to markets found in Germany,” said Matthew Wagner, president of the Christkindl Market Committee.
He noted the variety of gifts and crafts, many of them handmade, that will be available for browsing and purchasing. With hand-stitched samplers, candles, pottery, jewelry, alpaca products, cuckoo clocks, braided rugs, German nutcrackers, Russian nesting dolls and dozens of other choices, Christkindl has grown to be a shopping destination for thousands of visitors each year.
“People just keep coming,” said Joannah McGregor, vice president and co-founder of the Christkindl Market Committee. “It seems to be the beginning of Christmas. You just come and freeze and shop and eat, and we have ongoing entertainment in the churches and outside.”
Entertainment includes a marionette show, magician, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, local musicians and singers, choral and instrumental music, international folk dancers, Dr. Zither with traditional German and Austrian folk songs, and a variety of shows put on by local students.
“There are plenty of musical performances by the Mifflinburg Area School District,” Wagner said. “All the grades. It is the entire school.”
Unique to Mifflinburg’s Christkindl is a recurring theme featuring a story or culturally significant icon from a featured city in Germany or Austria.
This year’s theme is Salzburg, Austria, the birthplace of classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The city is also known as the setting for “The Sound of Music,” based on the life of Maria von Trapp.
Beyond crafts and entertainment, the Christkindl Market is known for its food.
“A wide variety of delicious food,” Wagner said. “Some from traditional German fare.”
There’s Hungarian Kürtőskalács (Chimney Cake), Hungarian Gyulai, Bavarian Knackwurst, Thueringer, Weisswurst, German sauerkraut chowder, strudel and spinach puffs, brats, Schnitz und Knepp — ham with apple slices and dumpling — and much more, including Glühwein, a traditional German hot mulled wine.
Here, too, students and local organizations pitch in, with Mifflinburg Wildcat Youth Baseball selling baked potatoes, the band boosters selling French fries, Herr Memorial Library selling haluski, and other clubs and groups joining in.
“We get terrific enthusiasm from everyone in the town,” McGregor said.
What most pleases her is the response the Market got when, with their original volunteers aging, they put out a plea for help. Hoping for about 10 new members, they were elated when 35 people showed up.
“So we have a real shot in the arm of new volunteers,” McGregor said. “I just love that it is a success here in Mifflinburg, and it helps Mifflinburg and puts it on the map. This is the oldest authentic, outdoor Christkindl market in the United States.”
Christkindl opens at 5 p.m. today with the ringing of church bells and the Procession of St. Nicholas through the Market, led by the Mifflinburg Area High School Renaissance Band.