BLOOMSBURG — Two women weary of the typical fundraisers for their kids’ sports teams created a wine festival that started small and grew over the years to include an American Idol contestant.
The Central PA Wine Festival will feature local wineries, breweries, artists, music and vendors on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and designated drivers or nondrinkers will be admitted with a special wristband for $5.
Wana Whitesell-Howell, president of the festival, and Pamela Morrow, vice president, started the event 10 years ago to raise money for their children’s sports teams.
“Our children were all on the same soccer teams, and we honestly did not want to sell any pizza or magazines anymore,” Whitesell-Howell said.
They started with a few wineries and grew the event that now includes almost 30 wineries and distilleries, 100 craft and direct sales vendors and about 15 food vendors.
Aaron Kelly, who finished fifth on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010, will provide entertainment under an outdoor tent, along with local favorites Light Up the Moon and Todd Cummings. Kelly performed at the 2019 Central PA Wine Festival.
“He was a huge success,” Morrow said. “He has a very good range of music.”
iHeartRadio will be there all day long, Whitesell-Howell said, with DJs Brian Walter and Ray Diehl providing music inside the buildings.
Each year the festival profits are donated to various local sports programs. Past projects included donations toward new pool tiling for a swim team, a new gym floor for a basketball team, new mat and camps for wrestlers, and uniforms and other needs for soccer and softball teams.
This year’s event proceeds will benefit Central Columbia girls soccer and Central Columbia wrestling, according to Whitesell-Howell.
“We give all our money away,” Whitesell-Howell said.
“Our success is other people’s success,” Morrow said. “We give local sports teams some phenomenal things.”
Food vendors include typical fair food like pizza, pierogis, burgers, hot dogs and sausage sandwiches as well as Hazel’s Gourmet Brownies, Dida’s Incredible Edibles and Wagner’s Wasted Whoopies, with “booze infused and cocktail inspired whoopie pies.”
It all makes for a fun day for just 20 bucks, Whitesell-Howell said.
“It’s the first big event where I don’t think we’re going to have to wear masks since COVID has happened,” she said. “It’s mostly outdoors.”
Pre-ticket online sales are better than they have been any other year, Morrow said.
“I think people are ready to get out,” she said. “Not only are people getting great beer, great wine or a handmade local item or direct sales item, but they’re also supporting local youth sports.”
Neither children nor pets are allowed at this rain or shine event. All attendees must show photo ID and will be given a wristband.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.localwineevents.com.
