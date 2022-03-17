MOUNT CARMEL — Every father experiences some trepidation in seeing his daughter grow up and fall in love, but what happens when that father belongs to a family that’s a little … odd? And when the daughter falls in love with a young man who is “sweet” and “smart” — not at all like the ghoulish yet loving family in which the daughter was raised? Comic mayhem can be the only result.
Mount Carmel Area Senior High School presents “The Addams Family” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school’s Richard F. Beierschmitt Auditorium, at 600 W. Fifth St.
“The Addams Family has a tremendous message, which is that we should embrace the unknown and run towards it, rather than run away from it,” said Brandon Mowery, seventh through 12th-grade music teacher, choir and musical director. “The humor and characters are also a big reason why I chose this show.”
The sitcom “The Addams Family” ran for only two years, in 1964 and 1965, yet earned a spot in the hearts of its viewers with its bumbling, romantic father, Gomez Addams, who was madly in love with his elegant wife, Morticia. The cast was rounded out with their daughter, Wednesday, their son, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Grandmama. Their enormous, taciturn butler, Lurch, Cousin Itt and Thing, a hand that appeared from within wooden boxes, all added to the macabre fun.
In the stage version, Wednesday has fallen in love with “every father’s nightmare,” a nice, normal man from a respectable family. As distressing as that is, she has confided her feelings for the man to Gomez and begged him not to tell Morticia — but Gomez has never kept a secret from his cherished wife.
“I think the audience will be captivated by Morticia’s confident and witty sense of humor,” said 12th-grader Koryn Ennis, who plays the family matriarch. “The expression she shares through dance and her love for her family will resonate with everyone.”
Xander Jones, also a 12th-grader, portrays the zany, eager-to-please Gomez and said audience members will resonate with his character’s “sense of humor, and his charismatic personality.”
Like other school musical directors, Mowery is excited for his students to perform onstage, once again, in front of a live audience.
“It is so important that people attend our show,” he said. “The students thrive on audience feedback, and they will perform best if there is a big crowd of people there to support them.”
His biggest obstacle in pulling the show together has been keeping up with students’ very busy schedules, he said, adding that some technical aspects of the show are “a bit tricky to pull off” and have presented some challenges in rehearsals.
Fortunately, the pandemic has presented few challenges.
“The students have remained dedicated throughout the pandemic and are very excited to perform with no COVID regulations,” Mowery said.
Audiences can expect some impressive dancing and singing along with the comedic storyline and dedication of the student actors and crew members.
“This show has a lot of big musical numbers,” Mowery said, “and it will be great to see all of our cast members onstage.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com