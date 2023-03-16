MOUNT CARMEL — Some musicals automatically attain “super trouper” status. With songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Does Your Mother Know,” it’s a given: “The Winner Takes It All.”
Mount Carmel Area High School will present “Mamma Mia!” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Richard F. Beierschmitt Auditorium at Mount Carmel High School on West Fifth Street.
With hit songs from ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” is high on energy and fun as it tells the story of 20-year-old Sophie, living in beautiful Greece with her free-spirited mother, Donna. As Sophie plans her wedding she invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island in an effort to learn which one of them is her father.
“I think ‘Mamma Mia!’ is a show that the audience enjoys because of the music and dancing. Many are familiar with the tunes from ABBA and to see them on stage gives the audience a lot of joy,” said Brandon Mowery, 7-12 grade music, choir director and musical director.
During the rehearsals, he has been fortunate in having his own front row seat as he observed the students growing in confidence with the roles they portrayed and the friendships they formed
“Every rehearsal is a n.ew adventure,” Mowery said. “There have been several occasions where we’ve had to stop rehearsal because of a funny blooper or action on stage. However, when I think of the cast this year, I think about our senior leadership and the environment they have created to make it as inclusive for all members. There has been so much camaraderie and I think that is probably the most important part of having a successful production.”
Julia Pitcavage, a senior, plays the role of the young bride, Sophie.
“I feel people will love Sophie’s bright and loving personality,” Pitcavage said.
Fellow senior Hannah Yucha plays the role of Sophie’s mother, Donna.
“I think people will enjoy Donna’s spunky personality and vulnerability,” Yucha said.
With the singing roles being so integral to the show, Mowery is happy for the caliber of student talent Mount Carmel High School has to offer.
“We have some of the strongest singers we’ve had in a while this year,” he said. “I really hope we can fill the auditorium and give our students the opportunity to shine for a big crowd.”
