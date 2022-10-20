MOUNT CARMEL — From its humble beginnings as sidewalk sales, the Mount Carmel Fall Fest now boasts more than 65 vendors and food trucks.
The event, which will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will also include a petting zoo for children and live musical entertainment.
Now in its third year, the Fall Fest is one of three events hosted by Mount Carmel Downtown Inc. The events are overseen by the events committee, which consists of local business leaders Cathy Besser, Michelle Moroski, and Nick Bozza.
Besser, the former president of Mount Carmel Downtown Inc., said all of their events, which also includes Spring Fling and Christmas in July, began as sidewalk sales.
“They were very popular when we were growing up and were a way to get people downtown,” she said. Then they began adding events, which drew vendors from all over the local region and beyond.
Those vendors, she said, include local organizations, distilleries, direct sales, as well as a variety of handmade crafts, including jewelry, doll clothes, soaps, nail products, and more.
Stan and Jeanne Rozowski, of Sunbury, and owners of Little Mountain Bees, will be at the Fall Fest again this year with a variety of honey and honey products like beeswax chapstick and lotions, and honey lollipops and candy. The couple makes all of the products themselves.
“We’re just a very small outfit,” Stan Rozowski said. “We have roughly 200 beehives in the middle of the summer.” Primarily, the business consists of selling bees and queen bees. Honey, he said, is just a small part of that. However, he is thankful for events like Fall Fest, which gives them a successful venue for that part of their business in the prime time of honey making season, which typically runs from the end of May to December. He said they usually sell out.
He looks forward to Fall Fest each year.
“It’s just a nice time of year,” he said, “and typically it’s not real hot out. The crowd is good, the people are pleasant, and there is a pretty good diversity of vendor products.”
Barbara Smith, of Drums, will also be returning to Fall Fest this year as a vendor with her business, Loveable Leads, LLC. She makes handmade dog collars sewn with 100 percent nylon thread, as well as 6-foot leashes, reversible dog bandanas, key fobs, gun straps, camera or purse straps, and dog seat belts, as well as kick stick cat toys with cat nip.
“I do events every weekend, and this is by far one of the best,” she said, adding that she takes part in all of the Mount Carmel Downtown Inc fairs. “All are fantastic, draw a great crowd, and are fun.”
The event will also include at least seven food trucks and four dessert vendors.
The petting zoo is presented by Rhappy Place, and is always very popular with the kids, Besser said.
Entertainment will be provided by Patrick Motto from the band Upper Cutt, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of Catino’s.
Besser said the Fall Fest is becoming more and more established every year and participation continues to increase. The event also boosts activity for downtown businesses, and that, Besser said, is one of the main purposes of the Fall Fest.
“One of the reasons we do these events is to bring people back downtown to discover or rediscover the businesses that are here,” she said, adding, “The other is to see so many smiling faces, people talking to others that they haven’t seen in so long, especially after COVID.”
It reminds her of how the downtown used to be, she said, joking that the statement made her sound old, but it’s true nonetheless.
“The world is so ugly these days that we need something positive,” she said, “something good to look forward to.”