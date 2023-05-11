MOUNT CARMEL — The increasingly popular Mount Carmel Spring Fling will again be held this year, with even more vendors and a new sponsor.
Previously hosted by Mount Carmel Downtown Inc., the event will be hosted for the first time this year by the Mount Carmel Area Community Center.
Cathy Besser, president of the community center, said the event continues to grow each year. Last year, the Spring Fling drew about 50 vendors. This year, there will be around 75.
Though at first it was not the biggest event happening in Mount Carmel, she said the Spring Fling has grown. She credits its growth to careful planning and making sure the vendors are treated well. They keep them updated, ask their opinions, and, she said, they try to make sure that the vendors are varied and there aren’t too many selling the same things.
In addition, Besser said, “We try to have different kinds of activities, and we’re always reaching out to new and different vendors.”
This year, the event will include a face painting artist from Reading, and a kids’ petting zoo will again be offered. Knoebel’s Grove Amusement Resort will also have a table, where two of their character mascots will be there to greet visitors. A number of nonprofit organizations will also be setting up tables to connect more with the community.
This year’s Spring Fling also boasts a number of food vendors, both new and returning, including the Polish Connection from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.
The vendors come from near and far, as far as Wilkes-Barre, York and the Poconos. And visitors come from all over as well. Besser estimates about 1,000 visitors each year.
Barbara Smith is owner of Loveable Leads LLC. She sells dog and cat collars, bandanas, leashes, key fobs, lanyards, cat kick sticks, dog seat belts, purse straps, and gun straps. She has been a vendor at the Spring Fling every year it has been held.
“I love this event,” she said. “It is run by great people and brings out a fantastic crowd. Each event gets better.”
“There is something for everyone,” she added. “It’s a great time for all. They have things for kids, great food, and awesome vendors.”
Besser said the main goal of the event is to get people back to the downtown and to see all that it has to offer. Many downtown businesses also get involved during the event. For Besser, the event always makes her reminisce of earlier days.
“We love to see people with big smiles on their faces, like it was when we were growing up and there were always people downtown, people reconnecting.”
She especially loves seeing grandparents bringing their grandkids to the event, and sharing with them that same experience they once had.
“The smiles,” she said. “That the biggest thrill we get out of it. People having a good time and enjoying themselves.”
The community center will also host two other events that have become popular in the borough: Christmas in July on July 22, and Fall Fest on Oct. 21.
Besser said the events were founded and are largely spearheaded by herself and two other business owners in Mount Carmel. Besser is her family’s third-generation owner of Academy Sports Center, Michelle Moroski is the owner of The Closet Door, and Nick Bozza is owner of Catino Vino.
“The three of us each have our own talents,” Besser said. “We gel so well together.”