MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Downtown Inc. (MCDI) is hosting Spring Fling for the second year and it’s already shaping up to be a big event.
The event this year will feature more than 50 vendors, food trucks and a petting zoo. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along South Oak Street between 3rd and 6th streets.
According to Michelle Moroski, COVID restrictions presented some challenges for last year’s event, so there were fewer vendors and food trucks than they would have liked. But this year, they are pleased to offer many more — something that visitors to MCDI’s events have come to expect.
“Every event that we do is drawing more and more vendors and a bigger crowd,” she said, “some vendors coming from one to two hours away.”
She said the petting zoo was an addition last year and was a big hit with everyone, not just the kids.
“I personally am a fan of the goats,” she said with a smile.
Cathy Besser, a member of the events committee and former president of MCDI, said the event offers a wide variety of vendors and food trucks, so “there is something for every age.”
Vendors will sell items including jewelry, dog gifts, soaps, nail products, crafters, clothing, and much more.
“I am looking forward to seeing the downtown alive with laughter and smiles,” she said, “people just having a great time visiting not only the vendors, but all the businesses in town.”
MCDI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community life in Mount Carmel Borough and assisting the business community and promoting new business ventures.
Moroski has been a business owner in the borough for seven years, and she has taken part in and volunteered for the community events offered by MCDI every time.
“I love that we are a small community,” she said. “Your customers are more like friends. They are there to support you as a small business.”
Moroski regularly attends various craft shows, flea markets, farmers markets, and fairs to find new vendors or entertainment for the organization’s events.
“I encourage everyone to come out to enjoy themselves, do a little shopping with some unique vendors, see people they haven’t seen in a while, browse the sales in the shops, grab some great food, and just get away from the house for the day,” she said.
Mount Carmel Downtown, Inc. will also hold a Christmas in July on July 23, and Fall Fest on Oct. 22.
For updates and more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/1416927405293462.