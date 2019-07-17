Wrap your big hair in a scrunchie, pull on some high waisted jeans or leg warmers and let that ripped T-shirt casually fall off one shoulder … it’s time to step back a few decades.
Fisher Promotions and Miller Lite will host Rockin’ on the River on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club featuring ’80s tribute band Mullet, with special guests Bird Law.
Mullet, based out of Oxford, Connecticut, has performed across the country and in Europe with its four-member band of Ron Jovi, Dan Halen, Teddy Lee and Jef Leppard.
“We take the personas and run with them,” said Ron Jovi. “It’s fun.”
How much fun was proven last year when Mullet made their first appearance at the Sunbury Social Club to the thunderous roar of a Pennsylvania downpour.
“We had these guys here last year, and it rained like no tomorrow,” said Travis Fisher, of Fisher Promotions, noting that the crowd of 175 people had to take shelter in the Social Club’s ample pavilion as Mullet played on. “These guys are fun. They hit all the ’80s groups like Journey, Def Leppard, Poison and Bon Jovi. People were coming to me like, ‘Travis, bring them back.’”
With an obvious love of the music and of their audience, Mullet offers a night away from everyday cares.
“People relate to the music because there’s drum, there’s guitar, there’s decipherable lyrics, songs that actually tell a story,” Ron Jovi said.
Special guest Bird Law will open for Mullet.
“Bird Law is a local band that has quickly become one of, if not the best bands in the area,” Fisher said. “They cover a wide range of different kinds of music. They have a great following.”
Fisher acknowledged the weather reports for this weekend, which are predicting hot, hot days. That should be no problem.
“The Sunbury Social Club is in a grove with a lot of trees, a lot of shade,” he said. “At that time of night there’s a breeze that always comes off the river.”
People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on, or take advantage of the pavilion benches. Pop-up tents are welcome when set up in the back of the grove. And if an unexpected storm arises, Mullet will handle it like the pros they are.
“Last year we played there, and it was an absolute monsoon,” Ron Jovi said. ‘It poured harder than I’ve ever seen it rain, and it was still a fun time, a fun crowd of people. They were awesome.”
Tickets are available at the Sunbury Social Club, Surplus Outlet in Northumberland, BrownPaperTicket.com or Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946. They will also be available at the door.