The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is offering kids a night of learning and fun at Kids Night at the Museum while their caregivers take a little time for themselves.
Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie at LCM on Oct. 8 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Back to school season can be a stressful time for everyone,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “More practices and after school activities can leave moms and dads feeling like there is no time to connect. This evening will give hard-working parents a night to relax and a night for kids to have fun.”
The cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required as space is limited. Masks are required for all guests two years and older. Register at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.
For more information about the LCM and to register for the event, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. People can contact the museum at (570)768-4914 or by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com with any questions.