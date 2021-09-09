Cudamani: Gamelan and Dance of Bali is performing at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Cudamani is known for its creativity, artistry and the performers’ love for classical Balinese traditions. Nurtured and trained in Pengosekan, the group is among Bali’s most respected an accomplished. Cudamani’s artists are multi-disciplinary, mastering gamelan, dance, voice and visual arts. The 20-member ensemble weaves layers of intricate sounds: the punctuation of deep, bronze gongs; charismatic leadership from the drums; interlocking percussion from the bronze gangsa and the finely-elaborated delicacy of voice and flute.
At the Weis Center, Cudamani will perform a program called “Water-Tirta,” which connects to the Balinese myriad of ways of understanding and relating to water. They conceptualize their physical world in terms of the high mountain — the place of Bali’s the most sacred temple — and low ocean and the Balinese dedicate themselves to protecting the life-giving cycle of water. They call their form of Hinduism Agama Tirta or “The Religion of Holy Water.” Water not only makes things grow, it is a medium for spiritual regeneration. All places of worship from the enormous temples to corners of the humblest of homes requires purification with water — ceremonies, offerings, and receiving the blessings of holy water.
As a centerpiece for this tour, Cudamani Director Dewa Berata will showcase his personal and family history of painting. Dewa has explored how digital drawing/painting brings new possibilities to his work. For “Water-Tirta,” he will create digital time-lapse story painting which will be projected behind the gamelan orchestra. Original music will be composed by Dewa and his younger brother Dewa Rai.
The audience will be taken on a journey as water falls from the sky to the highest and most sacred mountain in Bali — bathing the temples and replenishing the sacred springs. Water is central to prayer, to rice cultivation, to social ties, to health and well-being of all living things. For the Balinese the water cycle is the story of life on this island in the sea. Even at death, one of the most important ceremonies for the Balinese ends as ashes are released on the shore.
There will be a pre-performance lecture and demonstration on Tuesday from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium facilitated by Music Professor Bethany Collier.
There is no cost to attend either the lecture or performance, however, tickets are required and can be obtained by calling 570-577-1000 or visiting bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center — both are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The performance is sponsored in part by the Candland family, Remembering Mary Candland. It is co-sponsored by Bucknell University’s Department of Music in partnership with the Bucknell University Gamelan Ensemble. This engagement of Çudamani is made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.