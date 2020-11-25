Ready to rock out to some classic rock while supporting local music students?
The Uptown Music Collective, a nonprofit school of music, and the Community Arts Center (CAC) are teaming up to put on a livestream performance of “Reelin’ In The Years: The Music of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers” on Dec. 4-5.
“Nothing stops the music,” said Dave Brumbaugh, executive director and founder of the Uptown Music Collective. “We have been planning our return to the stage since spring, creating protocols to keep our students safe and working with the CAC to determine the best time and way to make a concert happen.”
The show is sponsored in part through a partnership with Hudock Capital Group. All recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“Our students are extremely excited to take the stage again there’s little music as challenging as Steely Dan or as fun and exciting as the Doobie Brothers to have the opportunity to do it with,” Brumbaugh said.
Founded in 1972 by Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, Steely Dan blended rock, jazz, Latin, R&B and Blues with a sophisticated understanding of studio production. They produced hits such as “Rikki, Don’t Lose That Number” and “Reeling in the Years.” The group focused more on their songwriting, recording and production rather than constantly touring and performing.
The Doobie Brothers was also formed in the 1970s by Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons. The band initially started as a mainstream rock and roll band, incorporating aspects of Folk, Country and R&B in songs like “Long Train Runnin.’” When Michael McDonald joined, they transitioned to a funkier R&B pop direction and created popular numbers such as “Takin’ it to the Streets.”
Steely Dan called it quits in 1981, followed in 1982 by the Doobie Brothers. Both bands have reformed with a combination of past and new members many times over the last 40 years to record new music to go on tour.
Reelin’ In The Years will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students, called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.
This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective Seniors Izzy Brumbaugh (Willamsport Area High School), Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville Area High School), and Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area High School) as well as Tyler Noaker. The show’s leadership committee UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area High School), Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township High School), Gabreon Godin (Willamsport Area High School), Andrew Head (Montoursville Area High School), Anthony LaCerra (Loyalsock Township High School), Emma Luke (Loyalsock Township High School) and Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township High School).
“This new lifestyle we’ve had to adapt to over this year has not been the easiest transition for the majority of us here at the Collective,” said show director, Izzy Brumbaugh. “We are so excited to be able to perform this upcoming show. It’s been almost a year since I’ve played music with my friends on the beautiful CAC stage and it feels great to be back!”
Additional partners and sponsors for this performance include Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC Susquehanna, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Lycoming College, The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Woodlands Bank, and Mickey and Jennifer Locey. Media sponsors include Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthCentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive, Engage Media, 99.3 FM WZXR, and all of Backyard Broadcasting.
For details about the show, visit uptownmusic.org or call 570-329-0888. Also, check out Collective’s official Facebook page, as well as other Collective social media outlets for teasers, previews, behind the scenes info, and more from the performance.