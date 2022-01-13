Rock God Brewing Company in Danville is an established local brewery producing hand-crafted beers and live rock music. Always willing to lend a hand to people and communities — in business and in music — the brewery will host its first “Open Singer Songwriter Night,” Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., at 459 Rooney Avenue.
Ben Yagle, Rock God Brewing Co. co-owner and his business partner Gary Ernest are both Danville natives. After they graduated from Danville in 1996, they lost touch, only to run into each other 20 years later at Old Forge Brewing Co. Eventually, they started brewing beer together.
“We became kind of good at it, so we decided to open up Rock God,” Yagle said. “I have a bachelor’s degree in music recording from Bloomsburg, and music has been my passion since I was a kid. That’s why our brewery is music-themed.”
Both Yagle and Ernest are good friends with Jason Moore, owner of Old City Bagel Co. and Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, both located at 608 Mill St. in Danville. Because they all share a love for music of all kinds, Moore asked if they would be interested in teaming up and doing an open mic night. Yagle and Ernest loved the idea, but decided they wanted to do it as a singer songwriter night to put more of an emphasis on original music.
“In conversation, we thought it would be a great idea to team our business up and bring something fun to the community at the same time,” Moore said. “So, we all sat around and planned a cool event that we thought would achieve all those things.”
They currently have a few local artists and aspiring ones that will be participating. The event is open to all local people who have an interest in performing.
“There is a pretty diverse array of musical styles, ability levels, and personalities on the roster for this first event, and that’s exactly how we feel an open songwriter night should be,” Moore said.
“It’s an open stage so anyone who wants to play can,” Yagle said. “It’s for anyone who wants to try out new material or who isn’t sure if performing is something they want to do and they just want to try it out.”
Yagle knows that getting up in front of people isn’t easy, so events like this can be a confidence booster.
“I know Jason will be playing, and he’s invited some friends to play as well,” he said. “I have my own material, and I will be playing with my music partner Barry J. Davis of Mifflinburg.”
Rock God Brewery has had open mic nights in the past, but this will be their first since the pandemic shutdown.
“It’s the first time we’ve really focused on original material,” Yagle said. “If this goes well, we hope to do more like it. We also have our 5-year anniversary coming up in April and we are planning an outdoor event with live music for that as well.”
This will be the first event of its kind at Rock God, but it is not the first in the area.
“There are many great businesses located in Danville and the surrounding area that host live music and open mic style events,” Moore said. “We are hoping to continue this event monthly at Rock God.”
Yagle expects a good time by all for open singer songwriter night, as it’s always a laid back atmosphere and because people have an appreciation for two things — music and beer.
“We hope people come out and have a good time, whether they are playing or just coming out to watch,” he said. “I know Jason will be bringing samples of different bagel sandwiches he offers at his place, and hopefully we can introduce some people to his Jujitsu school.”
Yagle said he’s a big fan of cross marketing and is all about helping other businesses and lifting people up, whether it be in business or in music, or just to give people a stage to introduce their music to the world.
“Jason has a fan base I’d like to introduce our beer to,” he said. “And there are people who follow us who might not be aware of how great his bagels are.”
“We all know this event will be a great time for all that are involved, including the performers, the patrons, and the local businesses involved,” Moore said. “It is exactly the type of thing that brings a close community like ours together even more than it already is.”