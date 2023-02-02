WATSONTOWN — If part of the attraction of a performance is seeing how much fun the performers themselves are having, this will be one you won’t want to miss.
The Mel Rivers and Sunbury Slim Duo will perform Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Watson Inn, on Main Street.
The two musicians met at McGuigan’s Pub, in Sunbury, at a “Geezers Night” open mic session last year, Rivers said.
“I’m originally from the Pittsburgh area and worked with bands there in the 70s and later in Corning, New York, in the 80s,” Rivers said. “I got back into performing as a solo singer/guitarist in late 2019. I wanted to offer the public something more and asked Slim to join me, and we have been having a blast ever since.”
“We had our first public gig together as Mel N Slim this summer,” said Jeffrey James, aka Sunbury Slim. “When you can click into a ‘pocket’ with another player at an open mic, you tend to want to play together again.”
Slim’s nickname came about during a party game, You Don’t Know Jack, with Allan Combs II and other friends on New Year’s Eve 2020. A fan of Chicago blues, Slim had to enter a name for the game and decided to break out the nickname.
“It seemed to click, so I went with it,” he said.
Rivers plays guitars and Slim plays harmonica and bass.
“Slim has a harmonica for every musical key there is,” Rivers said. “I play both an acoustic electric and regular electric guitars. We also use a drum machine on most our songs so we sound more like a band than a duo.”
“We play mostly classic and Southern rock-n-roll and some country favorites,” Slim said. “Most of our list is classic as we are both born prior to the moon landing. We both have an affinity for bluesy rock-n-roll like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Van Morrison and Bob Seger. We also play some classic Chicago blues numbers from the greats like Muddy Waters and Willie Dixon.”
To that list, Rivers added rhythm and blues and covers by The Doors, the Grateful Dead, John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, John Lee Hooker, Eric Clapton, the Eagles, Lynryd Skynrd, Allman Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and more.
This will be the duo’s first performance at the Watson Inn, said Pam Showers, general manager.
“We’re excited to have them,” she said. “We have live music every first Friday of the month and some Saturdays too.”
Friday’s event will be a dinner show. Watson Inn features prime rib every Friday and Saturday, Showers said.
“We play a lot of toe tappers and songs our audiences can sing along to,” Rivers said. “We encourage audience participation and carry some percussion instruments for audience members to play, i.e. cow bell and tambourine.”
“The second set might pick it up a bit depending on the crowd,” Slim said, adding playfully, “I think table dancing is frowned upon by the establishment, so our fans may need to tone down their usual reactions.”
One of the things people most enjoy with Mel Rivers and Sunbury Slim is that they don’t stick with one genre, Rivers said. They also play songs from lesser known and forgotten artists.
“That’s my favorite part,” he said. “Just this morning I was listening to an interview by Rory Gallagher’s nephew on YouTube. Gallagher was an Irish rock and blues guitarist/singer. He mentioned Tony Joe White’s blues song, ‘As the Crow Flies.’”
Rivers knew of Tony Joe through another YouTube video but had never heard this song.
“I listened to it and decided I wanted to add it as a lesser known song by a lesser known artist,” he said.
That’s exactly the kind of thing the Watson Inn likes to bring to their patrons.
“We totally support live music,” Showers said. “Especially local musicians. There’s a lot of talent out there. Our audiences love it.”
The Watson Inn also serves brunch on Friday and Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.
