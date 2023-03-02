WATSONTOWN — Discovered at the young age of 9, Lisa Itts has been singing and playing music for decades. Now, she is sharing those talents locally through performances at area establishments and teaching young musicians the ropes.
According to www.lisaitts.com, Itts was first discovered by Peter Yarrow of “Peter, Paul and Mary.” She attended Nassau Community College and minored in music and later added piano to her repertoire of instruments.
After graduating, Itts’ started her own children’s entertainment company where she performed at parties as well as with her band, Solstar. Solstar is an original “groove rock” band from Long Island, N.Y. featuring the songwriting and vocal talents of Itts as well as Chris Benvegna (lead guitar), Alice Kelly (vocals/percussion), Mike Forgit (bass guitar) and Patrick Carroll, (bass).
Their music is melodic, modern rock with just the right amount of “edge.” Lisa’s music offers memorable melodies and moving lyrics, vague enough to self-interpret, yet empowering enough to relate to and inspire.
One of those gigs will be tomorrow at The Watson Inn as part of its “First Friday.”
Itts said anyone turning out for Friday’s show can expect a huge variety of music.
“What I do at a show normally is I play the 12-string guitar and a harmonizer, which gives a nice, full sound,” she said. “And I play songs from the 1940s to the present.”
What makes Itts unique in her performances is that she tries her best to cater her musical selections to the audience.
“I play a little bit of everything for everyone,” she explained. “I have some classic rock, 50s music, everything really.”
Itts said she does her best to try to gauge her playlist depending on what the audience looks like. If they’re an older crowd, she shoots for songs from decades gone by. Younger crowds may get more recent songs.
Regardless of what your musical pleasure may be, Itts wants everyone to have a great time at her shows. To aid in this goal, she provides copies of song lists, separated by decade on a laminated sheet that is handed out at the bar.
“People can browse the list of more than 100 songs on there, so no matter how old or young, there’s something there for them,” she said.
Not all of her songs are covers.
“I throw in a few originals as well,” she said. “I mostly cover songs but try to give them my own style, so it’s different version of what they’re used to hearing — use a little eclectic.”
Itts said she does have some favorites from each decade and she plays depending on the mood.
“Music is like a mood thing,” she explained. “I listened to classical yesterday but today listen to alternatives music. I do love all kinds of music.”
Born in late 1960s, Itts said she loves 70s music in particular.
“There is just a lot of selection there because a lot of people like classic rock, even young people,” she said. “And there are a lot of different types within the decades.”
The 70s may be her favorite, but she’s kind of partial to the music of the 1980s, too.
“Kids today, they’ll never know a time that’s like the 80s,” she said. “If you look at history, every decade had a ‘style.’ The 1800s had a style — every generation has a style of dressing and music and most of recreations now are 1950s-1980s with a little bit of the 90s too.”
In addition to playing for live audiences and writing her own music, Itts also shares her talents through teaching. She has been teaching song, guitar, piano and voice for the past 25 years.
“I teach in a well-rounded, unique style that will make learning fast and fun, yet still includes all the essential elements to connect your musical experience,” she said.
Itts has taught students from Long Island, and since she moved to Mifflinville she now teaches locally as well.
Her website states that Itts has worked on several projects, including an R&B vocal quartet, co-produced by “Quick” from Epic Records and has also done work for Dennis King, producer for such world renowned bands as “Motley Crue” and “Chic.” She has toured extensively in the New York tri-state area and performed at such venues as the ever-popular C.B.G.B.’s and The Bitter End, N.Y.C. Itts has performed and recorded with guitarist extraordinaire, Larry Mitchell of “Tracy Chapman,” Bozz Scaggs and Rick Okasek’s bands; and bass master, Schuyler Deale of Michael Bolton and Billy Joel. She has opened for Randy Jackson of Zebra fame and she and her band Solstar have also opened for such musical staples as “The Band.”
On occasion, Itts and musical friends will put on Facebook Live shows from the studio in her home.
“I also have connections in the music industry and I’m an award-winning songwriter,” said Itts. “One of my vocal students was even in the top 24 on American Idol.”
Itts welcomes all ages for lessons and will even travel to students if necessary.
Much of Itts’ music can be found on YouTube and Facebook, or by visiting her website, www.lisaitts.com.
Itts will perform from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. For more information call 570-538-1832 or email info@watsoninn.com.