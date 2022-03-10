MILTON — A renowned Frank Sinatra tribute artist along with an acclaimed conductor — with a live band that has some members who performed with Sinatra — will present a rare and special tribute to the “Rat Pack” on March 19 at AEREA Premium Event Spaces located inside The Shoe Factory at 800 Hepburn St., Milton.
Singer Frank Frizalone and conductor Bill Gulino will headline the show that Greg Carl, owner of the wedding and events business arm of AEREA, said this is the type of event he always envisions for the space.
“It’s always my philosophy that when people attend anything we do, that they have that wow factor,” he said. “That they go away saying to themselves, ‘That was just so cool.’ We’ve been pretty successful at making that happen.”
Tickets will only be sold in advance. Dinner and show tickets are $75. Tables for eight for the dinner and the show can be purchased for $575. The deadline for the purchase of dinner and show tickets is March 15. Show-only tickets are $39 and can be purchased through March 19. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and the show will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
He sees this Frank Sinatra tribute event as a special, unique date night — something the audience can think of as a dress-up occasion.
The idea for the Sinatra tribute came through some attendees at a recent Chamber of Commerce event held at the venue. Carl loved the idea and began searching for artists. He found Frank Frizalone, whose popularity and online presence were evident.
“He has the look, and he definitely has the sound,” Carl said.
He contacted Frizalone, who agreed to the event and had an additional connection that made the offering that much better: a 5-piece band led by famous conductor Bill Gulino.
“To have the true effect of this,” Carl said, “I really felt like we needed the full band here.”
In 2015, a logical connection was formed when singer Frank Frizalone and Bill Gulino, a pianist and conductor mostly working with Sinatra-style singers, met at the world-famous Friars Club in New York City. They immediately became friends and started performing and recording together throughout the East Coast. Frizalone eventually secured his own online radio station on Jango, which is currently one of the most popular stations on the service. Gulino, Frizalone, and record producer Peter Monk achieved a number one international hit on the dance charts a few years ago with their rendition of Sinatra’s “It Was a Very Good Year.”
Frizalone continues to perform at musical café night at The Friars Club. He also sits on the Board of Governors. Frizalone grew up in a musical family and, as a teenager, he followed his own love for music, learning how to play the trombone and drums, singing in his school choir, doing celebrity impressions, and performing in community theater. He later sang in local pop and rock bands.
“I just enjoyed being an entertainer,” he said.
He was especially drawn to the songs of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and others from that era.
“I grew up with that genre,” he said. “I always loved the old standards, the American Songbook. I loved Sinatra, Dean Martin — the Rat Pack.”
Frizalone eventually developed his own show and performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He was also asked to perform for Connie Francis at her 75th birthday party. Today, he performs at venues all across the country and he always loves the opportunity to perform with Bill Gulino.
Long career in show biz
Gulino has been a professional musician for more than 50 years, starting at age 18 as a member of the Gene Krupa Quintet. After college, he began working at Dannys Hideaway in New York City, where he entertained and accompanied some big names in show business such as Doris Day, Sammy Davis Jr., Ed Sullivan, Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, Bob Hope, and Bing Crosby.
But he knew he had reached the top when, after 23 years as musical director of the World Famous Platters featuring Tony Williams, he became musical director of NBC.
While there, Gulino wrote the theme music to the Academy Awards Show and co-hosted his own late night show, “America After Hours.” In 1997, he was inducted into The Museum of Radio and Television and he is the author of 13 books on music. His piano course, “The Life of the Party” has been a best seller for more than 15 years.
Gulino considers Frizalone to be a top Sinatra performer, saying “other guys don’t have what he has.”
In addition, some members of Gulino’s band actually have experience working with the real Frank Sinatra and other famous singers: Emile Turner, trumpet, and Clarence Banks, trombone. The other band members also have their own long list of achievements and claims to fame: Bobby Sanabria, drums; Santi Debriano, upright bass; and Tommy Morimoto, tenor sax.
“To be a live performer, to have a show — that is the test of somebody that can either swing or fail,” he said, adding that what he and Frizalone offer is an “art piece.”
Dinner will be catered by Feast of Flavor and will include beef tenderloin and shrimp scampi, as well as water, tea and coffee. Other beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/frank-frizalone-a-date-night-frank-sinatra-tribute-tickets-253937853957.
Tickets can also be obtained directly from Carl (to avoid online fees) by calling 570-556-7740 by March 12.
The show will be held on the third floor of AEREA. Attendees should use the east parking lot and the east entrance.