In a neat pay-it-forward twist, a local sports bar will host live music to raise money for … more live music.
Tonight, from 3 to 9 p.m., Wayside Inn Sports Bar will donate a portion of customers’ bills and also host guitar player Mark Sosnoskie (starting at 5:30 p.m.) to support Shamokin’s Music in the Park concert series.
Customers must tell their server they wish to support Music in the Park, which has benefitted from the Wayside Inn before.
“They’ve done it in the past for us,” said Dave Spotts, coordinator of the concert series. “People can come, not only to eat and drink and have a good time, but also to enjoy some live music. It’s a good thing.”
Sosnoskie, a Shamokin native, has performed with Bob Weir, lead singer and guitarist for the Grateful Dead, and with Grammy Award winner Steve Earle. As a performing artist, Sosnoskie toured Spain and played in Canada and on a cruise ship in international waters. He performed at Music in the Park a few years ago and plays classic rock covers by artists ranging from the Beatles and Bob Dylan to the Grateful Dead.
“Especially coming out of the pandemic this year, playing songs and music that can take people out of it is something I love,” he said. “Everyone is hungry for some live entertainment.”
With pandemic restrictions easing, Sosnoskie said his phone has been “blowing up nonstop” with calls from bars and restaurants scheduling live music this summer, a welcome relief from last year’s shutdowns.
“Music to me is like therapy, whether listening to it or playing it,” he said. “It’s been like a crutch I’ve relied on my entire life, doing what I love. People seem grateful for the opportunity to come out and enjoy it again.”
Music in the Park, located at Kehler Park, on Arch Street, provides free weekly concerts. Food stands help create an environment where people can sit back and relax.
“The smiling faces, that’s what it’s all about,” Spotts said. “People come early to our events just to sit and socialize.”
He appreciates groups and businesses like Wayside Inn Sports Bar and the Money for Music event.
“It’s wonderful how people come together to help the concert series,” he said. “I love it. We’re blessed to have them.”
