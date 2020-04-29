As coronavirus-sparked quarantines shut down live concerts, local musicians who depended on those events for financial stability were suddenly left scrambling.
“For many of our talented artists — much more talented than me — this is the time of year where they make much of their money with gigs,” said Mark Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher in Mifflinburg. “I still had a steady income, and I appreciated all that local bars and other venues have done to support me and other musicians in the area, so I decided to give back.”
Alexander started “Strummin’ Bars for Bars: Basement Tours to Nowhere,” a weekly online concert series where he plays two hours each Friday night and gives away gift cards he purchases via local small businesses.
“These venues have put their faith in me and my music, and these same groups are now really hurting,” Alexander said. “The program has gone really well over the past six weeks — now others who are listening have reached out offering to buy gift cards, support local business and help keep it all going. We’re all helping each other in this great community.”
During the concert each week, which have drawn 1,200 views a night after people start sharing it out, Alexander performs a number of well-known songs, a few originals and takes requests from those following along.
“I listen every week while I crochet. I really enjoy the music and all he does for the community,” said Elizabeth Raup of Lewisburg.
Alexander’s audience has extended beyond the Valley.
“I even have family members back home (in Illinois) who watch me each week on the big screen,” he said.
Alexander “was born into a family of music,” sharing that his uncle, a farmer, played guitar and piano until he passed away in a plane crash in 1979 when Alexander was only eight or nine years old.
“I believe I got a lot of his talent,” Alexander said. “My parents were both musicians — my mom was in a rock band near Mexico in her 60s and 70s.”
Alexander moved from the Midwest to the Susquehanna Valley because his grandfather was an associate warden in the Lewisburg Penitentiary.
“I believe he gave Al Capone his entrance interview,” Alexander said. “I wish I had listened to more of his stories back when I still could, but I was young and thought I knew everything.”
Alexander has played numerous styles and venues — from karaoke to church — and admits he is drawn to the therapeutic aspects of music.
“I have no idea what the chemistry is, but sometimes music brings me to tears,” he said. “It can be better than any drug — providing something special for so many who are sick, needy or struggling.”