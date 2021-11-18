If laughter is the best medicine for these pandemic times, then consider the Bull Run Tap House’s open mic night a much-needed comedic elixir. Every Wednesday, the Lewisburg microbrewery hosts comics from across the nation and locals as well. “We had a comedian from New York, Mike Peters, and a comedian based out of Los Angeles, Ellen Doyle. She travels across the nation and happened to be in the area and that wasn’t a fluke. During COVID, we did the show on Zoom and met so many people,” said Bill Russum who, along with Billy Kelly, produces the comedy night.
In addition to the comics lured by the online open mic, writers at St. Nell’s Humor Writing Residency for Ladies in Williamsport make the Bull Run a regular stop for workshop material. Kayla Pulley is one of those writers who traveled from Chicago to work on her craft. Currently, she is a teacher and understudy with The Second City, a comedy troupe that has produced countless comedians with international success.
“The Lewisburg mic crew was so encouraging of each other! There was a sincere sense of support the whole time. People actually laughed at each other’s jokes,” Pulley said.
The Bull Run’s open mic started in September, after moving from Civil War Cider across the street in downtown Lewisburg. Each Wednesday night, sign-ups for performers start at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. It is solely for stand-up comics. “The closest open mic is in Harrisburg or Port Carbon,” said Russum.
The weekly comedy show continues to attract audiences by showcasing around 10 comics a night. “(The audience) is a complete mix with Bucknell students, theatre groups and then the individuals who live here year-round coming out to it. Very diverse crowd,” said Braden Klinger, Bull Run Tap House owner. Russum added, “People who like comedy come here. It feels like a comedy club and has a different atmosphere with no TVs on and the people who come are there to just watch the show.”
Because of ongoing COVID-19 protocols, precautions are being taken for the audience and comics. “It is a large room and can seat at least 100 people and we are sensitive to these times we are living in. We try to do everything to make sure mics are wiped down and there are sanitized, disposable covers on the microphone,” said Klinger. In addition, tables are socially distanced.
In addition to enjoying the business the open mic attracts, Klinger also enjoys providing a venue for performers. He said “Anytime you can create a space for people to develop their craft, they can take it to a bigger venue later and it’s a big win,” and it is turning out to be a big win for audiences who need a dose of humor.