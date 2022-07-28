Looking for a perfect way to celebrate summer? Enjoy a free celebration of nature and the arts along the banks of the beautiful Susquehanna River, as the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art holds its 29th Annual Festival for Nature & Art, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MYO Park, S. Market Street, Millersburg.
Since 1994, the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art has held its annual festival, which began as the “Ned Smith Tribute Festival,” to much fanfare. Now, more than 25 years later, this event is still going strong, bringing free family-friendly, educational entertainment to thousands of people all over Central Pennsylvania.
“It has grown from its humble beginnings at Seal Park in Millersburg to the major event it is, now being held at the MYO in Millersburg,” said John Booth, executive director of the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art.
Although elements of the festival have changed over the years, certain favorite activities have become permanent fixtures, like the make-it-yourself bluebird boxes, live animals, demonstrations, delicious local food. and talented artisans along with their fish-print t-shirts.
Adam Steppy, Marketing & Programming coordinator for the Ned Smith Center, helps to oversee the vendors, food, and presenters, along with taking care of advertising and making sure their schedules and maps for the event are perfect. Steppy has worked at the Ned Smith Center for three years but has been attending the festival since he was young.
“I still remember my mother always taking me every summer — it was almost a rite of passage from the hot days of summer to the long dog-days of autumn,” he said. “Every year we would spend hours walking around the artists under tree cover and seeing all the handmade goods, listening to the music in the distance, and of course bringing home the famous fish print t-shirt! Now, I have the opportunity to keep this tradition going strong for my two young sons and future generations looking to broaden their horizons and cultivate their love of nature and the arts.”
Like every year since 1994, the Nature & Arts Festival will have a wide assortment of festivities and entertainment. Learn all about bees from a professional beekeeper, watch wood be electrocuted, see live animals from Zoo America, build your very own bluebird house, walk through the Woodmobile, get up close and personal with a falcon, visit a live butterfly house, and get your face painted and meet Smokey Bear. Throughout the day, you can hear the music stylings of Pat Cusick, The Noelle Suzanne Band featuring Ashly Bills, and Kira & Jake.
“The Ned Smith Center’s Nature & Arts Festival offers our guests the opportunity to explore nature through the ‘Wet Walks’ and program presentations ranging from reptiles to owls and bees, while enjoying the partnership with the arts through the artisan vendors, fly tiers, woodworking, good food. and light entertainment,” Booth said. “It is a family event that honors Ned’s legacy and our mission of merging the worlds of nature and the arts.”
“You’d be hard pressed to find a more truly free, family-friendly festival this summer, and it’s in your own backyard!” Steppy said. “We try our hardest, every year, to bring the Central PA area great educational and fun programming, while still trying to meet our mission of merging the arts and the natural world. All of our vendors hand-make their wares, all of our food is made locally, and we are elated to be able to host a festival where we can be proud of every moment.”
Each year, the Ned Smith Center is excited to welcome over 3,000 guests to the Nature & Arts Festival. It is their hope that folks will see nature through the arts and art through nature.
“Bullet and Bait or Brush and Ballet, there is something for everyone,” Booth said. “We will continue to celebrate Ned and his legacy through this Festival, the last Saturday in July for years to come. And, if we can pick up a few new members to help support our mission all year, we would be very excited to welcome them to the Ned Smith Center crew.”
As the world continually expands and changes, the Ned Smith Center and the Nature & Arts Festival continue to be a grounding presence, where families of all shapes and sizes can come and relax, learn, and have fun.
“For almost 30 years now, the Nature & Arts Festival in Millersburg has been a part of the community we love, and we’re ecstatic to be able to be going on after all this time,” Steppy said. “We’re looking to the future but always honoring the past, and I hope we are able to go strong 30 years from now!”