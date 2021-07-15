NEW BERLIN — Ever wonder what your life would be like if you lived in 1802? Would you live on a farm? Plow with horses and relax in the evening by candlelight, maybe listening to some fiddle music if you’re lucky enough to have a musician in the family?
Learn about our area’s rich agricultural heritage at the Fifth Annual Celebration at the Farm, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm on the road between New Berlin and Penns Creek. Admission is free.
The stone farmhouse, about five miles west of New Berlin, was built in 1802 by George Christian Spangler Jr. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
“You never know what people are going to find the most interesting,” said Tony Noll, organizer with his family, of the Celebration at the Farm.
The living history celebration will include demonstrations on crafts of the 1800s, such as wool-spinning, pottery making, rope making and lace making. Attendees can see heritage breed sheep and poultry while talking with the demonstrators, participating in a tag sale and enjoying food and entertainment throughout the day.
“One of the favorite demonstrations has been Rich Nornhold with his rope making,” Noll said. “And the lace ladies make intricate lace. People always find that fascinating.”
Noll himself is impressed with the effort that went into everyday living.
“It’s funny how things are taken for granted now, that we had to work so hard for,” he said. “Just to do laundry, you had to pull water from the well and heat the water.”
New this year will be a Native American tepee and demonstration of Native American traditions, weather permitting.
“You always have to dance around the weather,” Noll said.
Local musician Beverley Conrad will perform on her fiddle at 10 a.m. Well-known throughout the area as the Fiddlerwoman, Conrad has performed as a fiddler and storyteller throughout Pennsylvania. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the entertainment.
When he started the application process for the National Register of Historic Places, Noll consulted his former history teacher, Sharon Lynch, co-owner with her husband, Bill Lynch, of Penns Creek Pottery.
“I was astounded. It’s so much work,” Lynch said of the application process. “Tony accomplished that. It was a fabulous accomplishment for Snyder and Union counties because of the farming that was done in these communities.”
But having the farm placed on the national register was just the beginning, Lynch said, because after that, Tony Noll and his parents, Richard and Grace Noll, hosted a Dedication as a National Historic Farm, in 2017. They’ve hosted celebrations and other events every year since then, although last year’s celebration had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
“The first year we did it was to dedicate the farm,” Tony Noll said. “We were just put on the National Historic Registry. It was fun. I really saw how the community came together.”
Noll’s enthusiasm inspired Lynch to read more about the earlier farms in Pennsylvania. Because Penns Creek Pottery is housed in a former mill located just a short distance from the Noll-Spangler farm, she likes to imagine that the Spanglers brought their corn and oats to the mill, back in the day. She appreciates the fact that the grain farm is still active even with the scheduled events taking place.
“It’s just wonderful,” Lynch said. “It’s the community celebration of agriculture.”
Although organizing the annual event takes time and persistence, Noll is happy to do it.
“It is a lot of work, but it is a lot of fun for the community,” he said. “I like to pass on the history of the community.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com