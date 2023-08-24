NEW BERLIN — Dozens of antique and craft vendors will line the street this Saturday for the 53rd Annual New Berlin Day.
New Berlin Day, formerly known as New Berlin Heritage Days, started decades ago as a way to raise money to renovate the old county courthouse, which sits along the main street.
“Back then they used the money to get the building fixed up,” said Logan Roush, a member of the New Berlin Activities Committee, which is now charged with putting on the annual event.
At one point, the Heritage Association was lacking volunteers and was no longer able to host New Berlin Day and the event was slated to end. Then, an entire new organization was formed — the New Berlin Activities Committee. Though they also don’t operate with a lot of volunteers, Roush said they work well together and putting on New Berlin Day is a “joint effort” among those who do offer up their time.
As far as the actual day, things have changed some over the years, but the general idea of the event has remained the same — to bring people into New Berlin.
“Originally, there were a lot of ‘trade’ type booths,” explained Roush. “There would be someone demonstrating broom making, woodworking and other skills.”
These days, most of the vendors sell arts and crafts or food. This year, Roush said visitors can expect approximately 55 arts, craft and antique vendors and about 10 food vendors.
“There will also be a bake sale at the town center, and all of the goods are donated by the townspeople — it’s a real community bake sale,” he said.
The town museum is also open that day for tours and there will be a quilt raffle.
Entertainment for the day will be provided by Mark Alexander, a local musician, who will be playing from 9-11 a.m. in the town square. Rapid Run, another local band offering up classic 70s and 80s rock will play from noon to 3 p.m. at the carnival ground stage, which is where the food will be sold. There will be a tent to provide shade to eat and listen to music.
The majority of food stands are run by local nonprofits, but due to a shortage of participants, Roush said, they’ll also be bringing in food trucks.
“We generally get a good turnout,” said Roush. “It is very well attended, because of it being such a long running tradition.”
In fact, Roush said it’s not just local foot traffic, either.
“We get people who come from out of state who come every year,” he said. “It’s amazing the number of people from out of state.”
Roush explained that New Berlin Day is still “definitely 100 percent a fundraiser, with the majority of the money going to providing the fireworks on the Fourth of July.
“This is our biggest fund raiser,” he explained. “We just don’t have the volunteers to do more than this.”
Though the event itself is a long standing tradition, there will be something new this year.
“This year we are a offering for sale a New Berlin collectible ornament,” said Roush. “It’s going to be an annual line.”
The ornament was made by Stephen Cusick, a local potter and a volunteer with New Berlin Activities Committee.
“He is instrumental in making New Berlin Day happen,” he said.
Cusick is well-known locally for his quality pottery and ceramic work. Although many of his pieces can be viewed and purchased at a few local stores the New Berlin Activities Committee has the exclusive rights to this limited edition Christmas ornament. Each collectible piece is handcrafted, hand numbered and signed by the artist. Only 75 ornaments will be sold. They are $25 a piece.
“They will be first come, first serve,” explained Roush.
Cusik said he drew inspiration for the design of the ornament from close to home.
“The inspiration was the Angel Gabriel that is part of the New Berlin borough emblem,” he said.
Cusik said he was “very honored” to be asked to design the collectible for the community.
“It’s a chance to be part of a long history of community,” he said.
Cusik and his wife, Sherry, moved to New Berlin in 2013. He took up ceramics in 2016, and specializes primarily in a technique called “graffito.” He has become known for his functional, decorative pottery.
Next year, said Roush, the committee will seek out a different local craftsman to make the ornament.
The ornaments are available for preorder and can be done so by following the instructions on the flyer posted on the Facebook page for this year’s New Berlin Day. They will also be for sale on New Berlin Day at the town gazebo while supplies last.