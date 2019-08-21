New Berlin consistently draws crowds to celebrate its small, close-knit community.
The 49th annual New Berlin Day, “a celebration of heritage, artists and craftsmen,” will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown New Berlin.
“People enjoy the small-town festival we have here,” said Shirley Hummel, spokesperson for the New Berlin Activities Committee. Noting that the festival does not allow political booths and insists on handmade arts and crafts, she added, “We try to be authentic.”
While the festival officially starts at 9 a.m., visitors are welcome to enjoy breakfast at the United Methodist Church at the corner of Plum and High streets at 6 a.m.
More than 125 antique dealers, artists and crafters will offer an array of items ranging from seasonal decorations to pottery to antiques and more. People can buy raffle tickets to win a hand-sewn quilt while shopping and enjoying the sounds of “Country Express” onstage as well as a strolling street musician.
“He goes through the crowd and he has an old organ and a fake monkey,” Hummel said. “He’s fun.”
The Town Gazebo will offer New Berlin memorabilia, and the New Berlin Heritage Museum, located in the 1815 restored court Hhouse, will be open with free admission.
“This year’s exhibit is on Congressman Joseph Casey,” said Logan Roush, member of the Activities Committee, explaining that Casey lived in New Berlin and served in the U.S. Congress from 1849 to 1851 and was appointed by President Lincoln in 1861 to serve as one of the judges of the Court of Claims.
A collectible wooden block portraying Casey’s New Berlin law office will be available for purchase.
“He was the biggest politician that our town produced,” Roush said, adding that the rest of the museum is essentially a “time capsule” of New Berlin, with displays on manufacturing, education and lifestyles from the past.
In keeping with the small-town tradition, New Berlin non-profits supply festival foods ranging from chicken barbecue to hamburgers, hot dogs, ham salad sandwiches, hot sausage and pork barbecue sandwiches, fruit, French fries, funnel cake, ice cream and much more.
“Every organization and church in town steps up and does the food,” Hummel said. “It’s probably the biggest fundraiser for them.”
A bake sale at the town square offers “cakes in a jar,” cookies, Tandy cake, shoofly cake and at least four kinds of whoopie pies and may be part of the reason so many former residents mark New Berlin Day on their calendars.
“It’s a really good time to meet old friends,” Hummel said. “We have a lot of people that come from far away.”
“It’s a great day to experience Central Pennsylvania summer in a historic town,” Roush said. “You can stroll the streets looking at antiques and homemade crafts from our area.”