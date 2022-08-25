It may be a small town but New Berlin has something big coming Saturday — a celebration fit for the end of summer.
New Berlin Day will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Market Street. The event, formerly known as New Berlin Heritage Days, is now run by the New Berlin Activities Committee and, though it goes by a different name, is in its 52nd year.
The day will include a wide array of craft and antique vendors.
“They come from all over,” said Shirley Hummel, treasurer of the New Berlin Activities Committee. “We have vendors that put this day on their calendar so they can participate each year.”
Vendors aren’t the only ones to look forward to this day. Hummel said typically thousands of people make their way into the quaint little town to shop, enjoy some great food and entertainment.
“There will probably be close to 100 antique and craft vendors,” she said. “Food will be available on the fireman’s field.”
The fire department is holding a chicken barbecue — halves and full meals will be available and can be eaten there or taken home.
A Penn State quilt, hand-sewn and donated by the women of the Lutheran church, will be raffled off.
Logan Roush, activity committee volunteer and president of the New Berlin Heritage Association, said there will also be other local organizations — including the Legion and area churches — selling food. The Yum Yum Wagon, a food truck, will also be there
Attendees will also get to enjoy local musicians’ performances.
“This year we have Mark Alexander, who will take the stage in the morning,” said Roush.
In addition, pianist Jessica Beachy of Penns Creek will play some lively tunes throughout the day.
“We used to have an organ grinder who would walk around and play music and he had a fake monkey but he is older now and no longer able to do it,” said Hummel. “So we have been looking for instrumentalists to stroll, but I’m not sure that it will happen.”
Roush said one of the highlights this year is a new gun exhibit at the New Berlin Heritage Museum, 220 Vine St.
“We were able to purchase a number of long rifles and muskets that were made in New Berlin long ago,” said Roush. “These are highly sought after and hard to get items.”
Some were made by a New Berlin man named Samuel Baum.
Roush explained that the purchase is perhaps the largest the Heritage Association has ever made, but said it’s worth it because these items were manufactured in New Berlin two centuries ago. Roush estimated the guns were made between the 1820s-40s.
“This was a very big purchase, if not the biggest the museum has ever made,” he said.
The guns, approximately six or seven of them, were purchased from the estate of a local collector who has passed on.
“He was a collector of antique guns and other collectible items made in Pennsylvania,” explained Roush. “
The display will be at the Heritage Museum and admission is free. Donations are always accepted.
Roush said there will be volunteers on hand to keep an eye on things and answer questions.
Parking and admission are both free for New Berlin Day, but prepare for a crowd.
“We usually get a really big crowd, thousands come through,” said Hummel. “It’s very well attended.”
Roush said he views the event as a “great end of the summer celebration and a nice transition into fall.
“Lots of vendors will have fall craft items,” he said.