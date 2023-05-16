When Aubyn Johnson took on the role of musical director at Danville Area High School, he was joining a cast and crew where many of them had already worked together before.
“The transition into the position was rather seamless and I appreciate my students for that, they welcomed a complete stranger and worked hard to produce an incredible show,” Johnson said.
However, there were some adjustments that both he and the students had to figure out as they approached show time for their production of “The Addams Family.”
“I think the biggest adjustment for the students was getting used to my personality. I am a very laidback person and my answer to most questions is ‘we’ll figure that out later’ or ‘that sounds like a problem for future Aubyn,’” he said. “I think that frustrated students because they wanted an answer right away to their questions.”
Though “The Addams Family” was chosen to be the musical before he was hired, Johnson dove into the script to unpack the show and figure out what to do with it.
“One of the biggest challenges was just to find ways to make the Addams house seem larger than life. So as we started building, we continued to find new ways to introduce things that just shouldn’t happen,” he said, pointing out elements such as a hidden opening in the staircase for Thing to walk through, a painting that “comes to life like in the Scooby Doo cartoons” and a bookshelf that opens to reveal Cousin Itt hiding behind it.
“I think that for a comedy like ‘The Addams Family,’ it is important to find those little moments to help enhance the comedy that is written in the script,” he continued.
His and the crew’s work on the house paid off, as The Daily Item’s reviewer Anna Weist said the set was “transformative, beautifully detailed and brought new life to every number.”
Johnson said he knew the show was going to be incredible early during rehearsals, but the key element didn’t come to fruition until the week before the show.
“From the very beginning when I met with my set designer and set builders, I had this wild idea of the Addams mansion breaking into pieces during the song ‘One Normal Night,’ and I told the students about it during our very first rehearsal together,” he said. “Most looked at me as if I was crazy because they weren’t sure how that was going to work based on a limited number of crew and spacing concerns and general safety concerns. I told them just to trust me and we’d figure it out eventually.”
As the process progressed, even he had doubts about the feasibility of such a set.
“The week before we started doing full runs of the show, we took time just to try it during a rehearsal and it took us three or four times to do it correctly and safely, but when they started spinning and finally clicked back into place, that was the moment that I knew all of the crazy ideas that we had and the little subtleties added throughout the show was going to make this one very special,” Johnson said.