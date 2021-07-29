SELINSGROVE — Sometimes you just need to drift away from life’s pressures and responsibilities so you can kick back and relax with live music and good food.
The Susquehanna Valley Event Center is hosting its first-ever Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. at its open-air venue on Airport Road.
The festival will feature music by Dana Fuchs, Joe Louis Walker, Nate Myers & the Aces, Gabe Stillman Band, Doug McMinn Blues Band and more.
“It’s really good for this area because people like to get together and have fun, listen to good music and have a picnic-like atmosphere, and just enjoy the outdoors” said Kathy Ehrsam, co-owner of the Susquehanna Valley Event Center with her husband, Ed Ehrsam.
Local craft vendors will line the perimeter of the 13-acre concert field. Domestic and craft beer will be available, as well as delicious foods sold by local Mom-and-Pop restaurants. Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, will be onsite selling $5 drafts. Children 13 and under are free.
“All the events we do are family-oriented,” Ehrsam said. “We have children and grandchildren. They always go to our events. Music is good for the soul, and so is community.”
The Ehrsams recently offered their space to host the annual Selinsgrove Brewfest, giving the organizers plenty of room for social distancing and safety.
“We’re trying to make this a place that is community-oriented,” Ehrsam said, adding that they like giving groups of family, friends and community members the opportunity to be together and listen to good music. “We’re bringing in all different genres of music to suit everybody’s tastes.”
The venue is handicapped-accessible. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out on their personal space. Chairs will be provided to VIP ticket holders, if desired. Face masks must be worn upon entering but can be removed within each person’s designated space.
Co-owner Ed Ehrsam said he himself likes being outside and likes seeing the enjoyment others derive from the outdoor concerts.
“There are too many hassles nowadays,” he said. “Everyone needs a break every once in a while. We’re trying to supply that break for them.”
