ELYSBURG — People who wonder what creatures can be out there in the wilds of our state have an opportunity to meet with researchers and learn more about possible explanations.
The Central PA Bigfoot & Cryptid Festival will take place Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Memorial Park Avenue, the community park in Elysburg.
Festival goers can expect to hear stories of Bigfoot and cryptids (animals whose existence is disputed), see evidence and learn about Bigfoot history and research, said Gwendolyn Purcell, organizer of the festival.
Five researchers will speak throughout the day, including Sean Forker, executive producer and host at Sasquatch Experience; Michael Cook, from the Travel Channel’s “These Woods are Haunted,” and founder of SossSquatch, LLC; Matt Arner, Bigfoot researcher and creator of Cryptic Wilderness; Daniel Benoit, East Coast Bigfoot Researchers Organization founder and host of ECBRO Zone podcast; and Maxim Furek, rock journalist and paranormal author of “Coal Region HooDoo.”
Admission to the festival is free, but there is a $10 fee for the speakers. The festival also features a Bigfoot calling contest, live music and other activities.
“The Bigfoot calling contest will consist of festival goers who wish to show off their best Bigfoot call,” Purcell said. “The speakers will judge the contest and crown a winner. We will also have a Bigfoot water battle for the younger kids, which will consist of 400 footprint-shaped sponges and lots of water.”
Kopper and Kash will provide live music from noon to 3 p.m., and Bigfoot Country Radio will do a live broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering contests and giveaways. The festival also features at least 30 craft vendors selling a number of items, most of them Bigfoot/cryptid or paranormal-themed, four food trucks and one ice cream truck.
Brendon Brown and Chuck Larson, both of the Catskill Appalachian Research Collective, will be emcees for the event.
“My goal is to get people excited about the possibility of there being ‘something more’ out there,” Purcell said. “I hope to get kids and adults off the couch, away from the TV or cellphone and out into nature. Nature has so much more to offer than just the possibility of Bigfoot.”
Bigfoot sighting
Purcell had her first sighting in Stonington in 2021 and has been searching ever since, she said.
“I want people to get comfortable with the ‘Bigfoot and Cryptid’ subjects so they can report their experiences without the feeling of being ridiculed,” she said. “Researchers need the reports to find patterns such as movement, food sources and maybe even reproduction.”
Sean Forker, one of the speakers at the festival, said he had his first Bigfoot encounter in Clearfield County in 2014 when he, his brother and a friend were researching activity in the area. Sitting around a campfire, they observed something running through the campsite.
Forker resisted the idea that it could have been a Sasquatch of some sort, saying that even though he was a researcher and trying to be objective, there was still an element of folklore and fantasy about the Bigfoot sightings.
After bedding down in their tent for the night, unusual activities kept happening. They heard footsteps. The campfire, which had almost died down, suddenly flared up again with fresh logs. Another figure was seen running around the perimeter of the campsite. One of the men threw a Glow Stick at the figure, which threw the stick to the ground. Finally the three men charged at the figure, and it ran off.
“It really freaked me out,” Forker said. “I stopped researching for about six months because I had this experience and it bothered me so bad. I couldn’t explain it.”
Needing to explain it was part of the reason he continued with his research, which he conducts almost like a crime scene investigation, trying to remain open and objective.
“There are people that, for whatever reason, feel they need to make things up,” Forker said. “I keep an open mind and make my own decisions.”
He talks about his findings on his podcast, Sasquatch Experience.
Both Forker and Purcell said Pennsylvania has a high number of Bigfoot-like sightings. Because it tends to be a state with more conservative people, the hunters and nature lovers who do see unusual sights tend to keep them to themselves, Forker said.
“If you’re that person, come out to the festival and see us,” he said. “We take it seriously.”
Purcell hopes people will bring their children to learn more about the possibility of Bigfoot and cryptids in Pennsylvania.
“Kids today are the future of cryptid research,” Purcell said. “They will carry the torches of the researchers of today.”
