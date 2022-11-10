KULPMONT — A Comedy Night, sponsored by the Kulpmont100, will feature two comedians on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hideaway, 1028 Poplar St., Kulpmont.
Dave Shinskie, Kulpmont100 committee announced that two New York-based comedians will each bring their acts to the stage beginning at 7 p.m. Alex Barnett and Adam Oliensis both appear in comedy clubs throughout the country as well as on many media broadcasts.
Oliensis has been working in comedy in stand-up, acting, writing, directing and producing for TV, theater, film and commercials. He recently appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He performs at the Gotham Comedy Club, Foxwoods Resort & Casino, Comic Strip Live, Dangerfield’s, and more. Adam has appeared on and off Broadway, in Regional Theatre, in the movies, on episodic TV, and in hundreds of TV and radio commercials.
Barnett performs at clubs, colleges, and venues throughout the country, including the Katie Couric Show, on Sirius/XM and NBC’s Live, and VH1.com, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, CNN.com, and AM New York. He’s co-founder and co-producer of the Jewish Fathers Comedy Tour as well many shows at NYC’s Gotham Comedy Club. He’s published in the Washington Post, The New York Daily News, The Comic Bible & The Westchester Review.
Shinskie said a committee selects comics after viewing them at Comedy Shoppes, on YouTube, and from professional referrals.
“Kulpmont100 strives to present events for those of all ages to enjoy,” he said. “It gives people a reason to go out with friends and enjoy an evening of good food and quality entertainment.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $30. Tickets can be purchased by calling Shinskie at 570-205-3004 or through any member of the Kulpmont100. Admission includes food, beer, wine and soft drinks with door prizes.