A Perry County borough wants their neighbors to “Eat. Shop. (and) Explore.”
The Newport Borough Planning Commission is hosting the “Discover Newport” event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The purpose of the event is to help people see what is available in the town by means of food, arts, entertainment, businesses and history.
This is the third year for the event.
“The Borough of Newport Planning Commission is proud to host Discover Newport: Eat, Shop, Explore for the past three years as a continuing effort to showcase what Newport has to offer to the community and visitors,” said Gwyn Smith, planning commission chair.
“We’re a small, but vibrant town and will explode with activity on Saturday. We have a little something for everyone. Excellent food and drinks from local vendors, music, sales throughout town and historical and arts events. Stop by grab some food, enjoy the music, find a great deal, and discover Newport,” Smith said.
There will be up to 40 yard sales throughout the town and business sales. There will be a Food Truck Festival on Penn Avenue featuring Perry County businesses such as Artisan Pizza, Bootlleg Creamery, Deimler’s Butcher Shop, Ickesburg Lions Club, Newport Fire Department Auxiliary, Sharar’s Grocery & Deli, Williams French Fries and Firebox Grill, River Bend Hop Farm and Brewery, The Winery at Hunter’s Valley, Hazard’s Distillery and Lindgren Craft Brewery.
Portions of vendors’ proceeds will be donated to the Newport Public Library to renovate the entrance to the library.
There will be live music all day and an auction at noon to allow folks to bid on some bicentennial items in support of upcoming 2020 activities.
“At Perry County Council of the Arts, we believe it is important to support ongoing efforts to enhance our community and we have the unique opportunity to do this through creative learning and artistic experiences,” said Jasmine Colbert, executive director of the PCCA.
An opportunity for learning about history will be available via self-guided historical marker tours allowing visitors to discover the unique history of the town. Folks can participate in Perry County Council of the Arts sponsored Drop in Art at the PCCA Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and visit the Louise Beard House on Second Street to view historical Newport displays all day. The Vacuum Grip Pliers Homecoming will be adjacent to the Penn Avenue Trading Co.
Penny Frownfelter is a council candidate and is especially excited about the history of Newport being shared.
“Newport has so much to offer,” she said. “It’s a historic town dating back to 1787. We have great small business in Newport especially in the downtown area. People come from all over the region to shop. Our community cares about one another. We want others to see what a great little town we are.”