Each year the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum sees thousands of visitors come through its doors. Those visitors come to enjoy more than 50 hands-on exhibits, games and activities, geared for all ages, inviting them to explore science, history and the arts.
But this Saturday night, the museum will be opening it’s doors for something different — an event aimed at adults that will, hopefully, raise significant funds that will be used to provide support more than 500 hours of educational programming and updating of more than 25 hands-on exhibits exploring science, art, history and culture.
The “Night at the Museum Gala” will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and will feature great food, drinks, dancing and more, according to Lisa Leighton, Gala co-chair.
“There will be live jazz music (inside the museum) from The Steve Adams Trio, 94KX DJ Kyle Alexander (under the tent), and emcee Tom Morgan, also from 94KX,” she said. “They’ll be dancing, kid-themed appetizers from Edith’s Catering, themed mock-tails created by Weis markets, local wine from Freas Farm Winery, local beer from Turkey Hill Brewing Company, a silent auction featuring more than a dozen themed baskets.”
Mocktails will include: sangria tea, mulled spiced apple cider, and pom-cranberry splash, all developed by dietitians at Weis markets as part of their sponsorship.
The menu for the evening was created by Shauna Thomas at Edith’s Catering and provides fun and innovative twists on kid faves.
Plus selected exhibits will “come alive” with live actors from 7-8 pm.
Each ticket includes two tastings and a cash bar will be provided.
Leighton said the board has been searching for a unique fund raising idea for years.
“At the end of 2018, the board drafted a charter for the event which outlined its goals and objectives and the Gala team quickly assembled,” she said. “The ‘Night at the Museum’ Gala is the result of nine months of intensive planning by a dedicated committee of 10 volunteers.”
She credits her co-chair, Laura Haden, as well as the volunteers and approximately two dozen corporate sponsors for making the event happen.
The Gala is open to adults over the age of 21.
“We look forward to welcoming many museum members and donors, but also new friends of the museum who may not be as familiar with its unique and diverse offerings,” said Leighton.
Interested in attending but not sure what to do with the kids? No problem, the board has you covered.
“As part of the gala, we are partnering with the nearby Bloomsburg YMCA to offer babysitting by qualified staff and volunteers,” said Leighton. “Children will create a Gala-themed craft and food will also be provided.”
The babysitting is free for Museum members and $10 per child for non-members and must be reserved in advance.
Gala Tickets are $55 per person or $100 per couple and are available online only. Visit the Museum’s website: the-childrens-museum.org/gala for more info and tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the door beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re interested in attending, act quickly, as Leighton noted they’ve already exceeded their fundraising goal and “are well on our way to meeting our goal for ticket sales.”
The Children’s Museum is a non-profit organization founded in May 1985 with a mission to enrich the lives of people in the 10-county region by fostering a lifelong love of learning through interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination in every child and the child in every visitor.
The museum is designed for all ages, children 0-17, their caregivers and educators, as well as children and adults with special needs.
For additional questions about the gala, please call the Museum at 570-389-9206.