LEWISBURG — As often as we see “lightning bugs,” how many times can we just focus on them and their enchanting nighttime glow?
The Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy will host Fireflies in the Night on Friday from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. at Dale’s Ridge Trail, on Strawbridge Road. All ages are invited. Registration is required.
Attendees can learn about Pennsylvania’s state insect, decorate a collection jar and enjoy chasing and collecting fireflies with friends.
“All ages are welcome,” said Becky Stugart, adventure coordinator at Merrill Linn. “Individuals are encouraged to bring the entire family. It is only an hour-long program, so great for all attention spans with short activities.”
This Citizen Science Project will be led by Bucknell University.
“Professor Sarah Lower and her student group from Bucknell University will be teaching us all about the Pennsylvania state insect, the many species of fireflies and the adaptations of these cool insects,” Stugart said. “And then we will be decorating collection jars to help collect specimens for the purpose of the Bucknell study, which is looking at firefly genetics.”
Tali MacArthur, board member and past president of the Linn Conservancy, has attended other conservancy events with her children, but this is their first firefly event.
“My children and I are both looking forward to spending an evening outside under the twinkling lights of the stars above us and the blinking and flickering of fireflies as the knowledgeable staff of the Linn Conservancy (and Bucknell University) share the secrets of firefly communication and their life history,” MacArthur said. “I hope to also learn what we can do to protect not just fireflies but other insects, like pollinators, whose numbers are declining and who need our help to protect them.”
Fireflies in the Night coincides with the conservancy’s Great American Campout. Campers who attended this week’s Conservation Camp and their families will be participating in the Fireflies event as well as staying afterward to camp overnight.
Amy Gaines and her children, Ella and Grant, both 10, became members of the Linn Conservancy after discovering the conservancy’s children’s programming last fall. The kids attended several events, including holiday crafts and wreath making, the Owl Prowl, All About Birds and the Frog Frenzy event this spring.
“This will be our first Fireflies event,” Gaines said. “All of the programs we’ve attended have been incredibly fun and educational for the kids, so they have been looking forward to Conservation Day Camp, the Great American Campout, and the Fireflies event for months. We love the outdoors and also love hiking at the Dale Engle Walker property!”
Registration can be completed at linnconservancy.org/registration, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Linn Conservancy members get 50 percent off registration fees for this event.