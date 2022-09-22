Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus will perform in Lewisburg on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall.
Contemporary and endlessly innovative in its approach, the band draws inspiration from the deep traditions of folk music in the region and reshape them into something bright, shiny and new.
Dreamers’ Circus is made up of Nikolaj Busk (Danish) on piano and accordion; Ale Carr (Swedish) on Nordic cittern, and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (Danish), also of the Danish String Quartet, on violin.
Dreamers’ Circus displays inventiveness and talent in its approach to performances that include music from Denmark and Sweden as well as Finland, Norway and the far reaches of the windswept Faroe Islands.
Winners of five Danish Music Awards, the trio’s sound is based on virtuosic and incendiary musical ability across a range of instruments that includes violin, accordion, piano and cittern.
The trio collaborates regularly with the Danish String Quartet and the Copenhagen Philharmonic and performs with other orchestras.
Sing Out said, “They’re world class. Now the world needs to hear them.”
“Dreamers’ Circus does for Nordic folk music, what Astor Piazzolla and the tango nuevo did for Argentinian folk music,” said Politiken (Denmark).
Endlessly exploring new challenges for itself and for audiences, Dreamers’ Circus mines its backgrounds in traditional and roots music to present a genre-bending amalgam of folk sensibility, jazz improvisation and classical complexity distilled through an openness to popular music influences. The result is music that is resolutely contemporary and rhythmically and melodically engrossing.
On Sept. 10, the band’s members released Handed On, a published book of 58 pieces of their own new-Nordic music, arranged for varying degrees of difficulty, along with videos to accompany each tune.
Their most recent recordings of original tunes, Blue White Gold (for which the trio was awarded the prestigious Carl Prize for Composer of the Year in 2021) and Lost Swans (2022), are set to be released on a double vinyl record reissue this fall.
In addition to writing and performing their own music, Dreamers’ Circus’ members are frequent collaborators with other musicians. Recent projects include:
Playing the music for the video game Chrono Cross, including: Sailing and Termina, a collaboration with Japanese composer Yasunori Mitsuda
Performing and arranging music for a collaboration with the DR Børnekoret (Danish Radio’s Children’s Choir) on an album of Danish children’s folk songs.
Collaborating with renowned Danish fiddler Poul Bjerager Christiansen on an initiative to bring traditional folk music to life from centuries-old handwritten scores.
The Weis Center performance is sponsored, in part, by John and Julianna Cooper and family.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).

Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu. For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
